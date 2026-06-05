Brazil Industrial Output Rises A Fourth Month On Oil And Mining
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|170,331
|-2.22%
|+23.84%
|174,198
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.07
|+0.06%
|-10.02%
|5.06
|5.08
|5.06
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|41.25
|-0.77%
|+36.68%
|41.57
|41.87
|41.25
|42,592,300
|VALE3
|81.79
|-3.78%
|+55.70%
|85.00
|83.79
|81.79
|19,160,100
|ITUB4
|38.72
|-2.12%
|+7.70%
|39.56
|39.30
|38.64
|40,828,700
|BBDC4
|17.37
|-2.14%
|+5.27%
|17.75
|17.62
|17.31
|30,093,300
|BBAS3
|19.53
|-1.81%
|-15.01%
|19.89
|19.87
|19.46
|26,803,500
|B3SA3
|15.52
|-4.67%
|+9.45%
|16.28
|16.16
|15.46
|41,244,500
|ABEV3
|16.07
|-2.31%
|+14.70%
|16.45
|16.32
|16.05
|24,072,100
|WEGE3
|41.78
|-0.52%
|+0.19%
|42.00
|42.45
|41.29
|6,570,300
|PRIO3
|62.59
|+0.98%
|+52.84%
|61.98
|63.30
|61.66
|8,898,500
|SUZB3
|41.22
|+1.95%
|-18.21%
|40.43
|41.25
|40.18
|6,497,500
|RENT3
|40.44
|-3.32%
|-6.22%
|41.83
|41.32
|40.18
|7,370,100
|AZZA3
|17.38
|-8.48%
|-61.27%
|18.99
|18.64
|17.24
|4,221,800
|CSNA3
|6.68
|-6.31%
|-20.29%
|7.13
|6.98
|6.53
|25,238,100
|GGBR4
|24.13
|-2.11%
|+48.58%
|24.65
|24.24
|23.80
|13,008,100
|ENEV3
|24.23
|-4.42%
|+71.84%
|25.35
|25.07
|24.21
|18,055,400
17.38
-8.48% CSNA3
6.68
-6.31% B3SA3
15.52
-4.67% ENEV3
24.23
-4.42% VALE3
81.79
-3.78% RENT3
40.44
-3.32% ABEV3
16.07
-2.31% IBOV
170,331
-2.22%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 2.22%, with breadth negative - 2 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.From The Rio Times
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The data lands just ahead of the central bank 's June 16-17 monetary policy meeting, with the benchmark Selic rate still at a restrictive level and the market's year-end forecast clustered around 13%. A resilient industrial sector gives policymakers some comfort that the economy can absorb high rates without stalling, but the manufacturing softness underlines why the easing cycle matters: the branches dragging on the index - machinery, vehicles, durable-goods inputs - are precisely those most exposed to the cost of credit. For investors, the print reinforces a now-familiar read on Brazil: a commodity-anchored expansion that is real but uneven, with the breadth of the recovery still hostage to the rate path and to election-year fiscal signals.
The next industrial-production reading, covering May, will show whether the four-month streak can survive the deceleration already visible in parts of the manufacturing core - and whether the commodity tailwind that has carried the index since the start of the year holds as global energy and metals prices fluctuate.
Frequently Asked QuestionsHow much did Brazil's industrial output rise in April?
It rose 0.7% from March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the fourth straight monthly gain, for cumulative growth of 4.4% over the four months, according to IBGE.What drove the increase?
Mining and oil-and-biofuel refining each rose 3.1%, led by crude oil, natural gas, iron ore and diesel - a fifth consecutive monthly advance for both.Which sectors fell?
Higher-value manufacturing lagged: chemicals dropped 3.9%, pharmaceuticals 6.0%, machinery 2.9% and motor vehicles 0.7%, with 11 of 25 branches declining.Is Brazilian industry back to its peak?
No. Output is 4.7% above its pre-pandemic level but still 12.9% below the all-time high reached in May 2011.
Connected Coverage
The industrial rebound underpins the broader pickup tracked in Brazil's Q1 acceleration on the IBC-Br index, with the rate backdrop set out in our latest IPCA inflation report.
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