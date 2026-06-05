Brazil Industrial Output Rises A Fourth Month On Oil And Mining

Key Facts

- The print: Brazil's industrial production rose 0.7% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, a fourth consecutive monthly gain, per the IBGE statistics agency.

- The run: The four-month streak adds up to 4.4% of cumulative growth, leaving output 4.7% above its pre-pandemic level but still 12.9% below the all-time peak of May 2011.

- The drivers: Mining and oil-and-biofuel refining each rose 3.1%, a fifth straight monthly advance, led by crude, natural gas, iron ore and diesel.

- The drag: Eleven of 25 industry branches fell, led by chemicals (-3.9%), pharmaceuticals (-6.0%), machinery (-2.9%) and vehicles (-0.7%).

- The trend: Industry is up 1.7% over the first four months of 2026 versus a year earlier, confirming a cyclical recovery after late-2025 weakness.

Brazil's factories are on their longest winning streak in over a year - but the gains are concentrated in commodities, while the manufacturing core that needs cheaper credit is still lagging.

Brazilian industrial production grew 0.7% in April from March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the fourth consecutive monthly increase, according to the Monthly Industrial Survey released on June 3 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Across the four-month streak the sector has accumulated 4.4% of growth, a notable turnaround for an industrial base that spent much of late 2025 signalling weakness. Output now sits 4.7% above its pre-pandemic level of February 2020, but remains 12.9% below the record reached in May 2011 - a reminder of how far Brazilian industry still is from its historical high-water mark.

Two of the four broad economic categories and 14 of the 25 industrial branches surveyed rose on the month. For the year so far, industry is up 1.7% against the same period of 2025, a modest but broad-based improvement that fits the wider picture of an economy that accelerated in the first quarter.

The composition of the gain matters as much as its size. The most significant positive contributions came from extractive industries and from coke, petroleum products and biofuels, each up 3.1% and each growing for a fifth straight month. Survey manager André Macedo attributed the strength to crude oil, natural gas and iron ore on the extractive side, and to ethanol and oil derivatives - diesel in particular - on the refining side. Further support came from rubber and plastics (3.1%), wood products (8.5%), textiles (4.1%) and electrical machinery (2.2%).

The weak spots, by contrast, sat squarely in higher-value manufacturing. Chemicals fell 3.9%, the single largest drag on the month, while pharmaceuticals dropped 6.0%, machinery and equipment 2.9%, metallurgy 1.0% and motor vehicles 0.7%. That split - resource extraction and refining advancing while capital-goods and consumer-durable factories retreat - captures a recurring feature of Brazil's recovery: the commodity complex, buoyed by elevated oil output and strong global demand for iron ore, is doing the heavy lifting, while interest-rate-sensitive manufacturing waits for relief.

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