'MPL Has Produced Players Who Are Dominating At Higher Levels': Rajat Patidar

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, June 5 (IANS) Gwalior Cheetahs captain Rajat Patidar has lauded the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) for playing a crucial role in identifying and developing young cricketing talent across the state.

Speaking after leading the Gwalior Cheetahs in their opening match of MPL Season 3 against Ujjain Falcons at the Holkar Stadium, Patidar highlighted how the tournament has become an important platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their abilities and progress to higher levels of the game.

“At least 10-11 players from here are now playing in the IPL, and around 5-6 new players have emerged through this league. Many players have not only got opportunities but have also gone on to dominate at higher levels. It's a really good sign for cricket,” Patidar said.

The 32-year-old batter, who has become one of Madhya Pradesh's most successful cricketing exports, believes the league has significantly strengthened the state's cricket structure by providing consistent exposure to young players in a competitive environment.

Patidar also reflected on his special bond with the Holkar Stadium, a venue that holds immense significance in his cricketing journey.

“Whenever I come to the Holkar Stadium, I always enjoy it because I started my career from here. I have a lot of memories attached to this ground,” he said.

The Gwalior Cheetahs skipper expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic turnout during the tournament opener and hoped the support would continue throughout the season.

“The atmosphere was really good. It was great to see so many fans coming to watch the match. Their support motivates all the players, and I am sure the crowd will keep growing as the tournament progresses,” Patidar added.

Patidar is playing the tournament after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive IPL trophy as skipper. He also became only the third captain after Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni to win two trophies in a row in IPL history.