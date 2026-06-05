UAE Eyes Long-Term Space Missions As It Builds Next-Gen Astronauts Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is shifting its focus from short-term space missions to building a long-term, sustainable presence beyond Earth - a move aimed at developing a new generation of highly autonomous Arab astronauts skilled in artificial intelligence (AI), according to Major Hazzaa Al Mansouri, the UAE's first astronaut.

Speaking at length about the UAE's space ambitions, Al Mansouri outlined a long-term vision anchored in the UAE's 15-year commitment to the Lunar Gateway and its broader Mars 2117 strategy.

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During a session titled The Space Silk Route: Mapping Arab Ambition at the Young Arab Leaders Forum, Al Mansouri said this next phase of exploration demands a fundamental rethink of astronaut training, international collaboration, and the integration of advanced technologies.

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“We are transitioning from the concept of temporary visits to a new stage of long-term settlement in space,” Al Mansouri said, stressing that the immense distances involved require a new class of astronaut.

Unlike the International Space Station, which orbits about 400km from Earth, the planned lunar station will be nearly 450,000km away from the Earth, he noted.

“This distance affects everything," he added. "It requires a new level of autonomy. Astronauts must have the ability to think critically and act as leaders, making crucial decisions on the lunar station without constantly referring back to ground control.”

AI and the future of space missions

Looking ahead to missions to the Moon and Mars, Al Mansouri underscored the growing role of artificial intelligence in environments where real-time communication with Earth is not possible.“We must have the ability to understand the language of AI and harness it excellently for future missions,” he said, revealing that astronauts on the ISS are already working with AI-supported models to aid in decision-making.

This vision of deep-space exploration is being reinforced by parallel efforts in the region, particularly Oman's push to establish the Arab world's first commercial spaceport.

Sayyid Azzan bin Qais Al Said, founder of Omani launch company ETLAQ, detailed the development of the Etlaq spaceport, which aims to provide a fast track to orbit for global satellite companies facing long delays at traditional launch sites.

He identified a critical gap in the global launch market, which is currently dominated by a few major players.

“There is a very long backlog of satellites waiting for access to orbit. We are in a fantastic position to give companies a fast track,” he said.“Right now, the US launch market controls over 90 per cent of the global launch manifest. Companies from Europe and around the world are trying to get control of their own launch destiny.”

'This is real'

He explained that the port's strategic, near-equatorial location offers a significant advantage, and the project is about more than just launches. The vision includes a“Space Valley” in Duqm, an integrated zone to support a wide range of downstream businesses.

“The downstream ecosystem is as important as the launch itself,” he noted.“We want to see entrepreneurs, even those without a background in rocket engineering, get involved in activities like data processing, logistics, or even providing space-grade fuel. When we launch our first rocket from Duqm, it will send a message that this is real.”

Together, by combining the UAE's deep-space scientific missions with Oman's commercial launch infrastructure, the region is creating an end-to-end value chain to capture a significant share of the trillion-dollar global space economy.

“When you are in an international partnership, what will you contribute?” Al Mansouri asked.“Will you provide trained astronauts? Space industries? Launch platforms? You must be an active part of the system.”

This shared vision of sovereign capability and regional collaboration is essential to building a sustainable legacy and inspiring a new generation to lead in the space sector.

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