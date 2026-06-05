Mideast Fears And Hot PPI

S&P 500 held up great into the opening bell, and then a heavy hourly pounding during the retail hour came – what's most encouraging, is though the steady grind upwards once the first hour after the open, was over. I ascribe much of it to deleveraging as heavy selling hit foremost gold and silver. You know those kinds of slams from prior years...

Both stocks and metals rebounded, yet started to roll over before the Asian session. S&P 500 and Nasdaq didn't decline below yesterday's panic lows, but gold and silver did.

Present volatility is tough to manage unless you adjust position sizing downwards – reversion to the mean takes you only so far... we caught with clients the gold rebound yesterday, but today premarket a $60 stop-loss means nothing, I declared already which assets I see more likely as score gains today.

That takes me to tech long (intraday) and yesterday's intraday update for S&P 500 close to the lows when recovery was already underway – RSI bullish divergence today premarket worked second time its magic, and clients see multiple limited risk dipping long, as solidly working off. The same picture is what various Fibonacci retracements off yesterday's lows paint.

The dollar is only modestly benefiting from the turmoil that had taken focus off really good tech earnings this week – any serious Mideast clash would take its toll on equities – volatility is still set to rise, with markets extremely sensitive to military buildup and strong declarations...

Here you are the daily Trading / Stock Signals S&P 500 chart.



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Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

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All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

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