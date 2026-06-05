Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Monitoring & Rhythm Management Devices Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



Global Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Overview



The global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is anticipated to reach USD 37.88 billion by 2031, increasing from USD 27.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by enhanced public awareness campaigns and screening initiatives for early detection of cardiovascular diseases, particularly among high-risk populations. While the adoption of remote monitoring and telemedicine technologies presents challenges related to data security and patient privacy, it remains a crucial growth driver.



Dominance of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators in the Market

In the category of cardiac rhythm management devices, implantable cardioverter defibrillators have emerged as the leading market segment. By 2025, these devices are projected to maintain a significant market share due to their ability to provide continuous protection against sudden cardiac arrest. They are surgically implanted in patients at high risk of life-threatening arrhythmias, offering long-term arrhythmia management. On the other hand, external defibrillators are primarily used for urgent resuscitation in emergencies.

Home Care Settings: A Fast-growing Segment

The home care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR within the forecast period, driven by a shift towards remote patient monitoring and home-based cardiac care. Advancements in wearable and connected devices allow seamless monitoring beyond traditional clinical environments, enhancing patient convenience and outcomes. The increasing prevalence of chronic cardiac conditions and an aging population further fuels the demand for these devices in home care settings.

Significant Market Share in North America

Regionally, North America dominates the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market and is expected to retain its leadership position beyond 2025. This is attributed to the growing incidence of heart diseases, higher healthcare expenditure, and increased awareness of early disease diagnosis within the region. North America's robust market growth is underpinned by significant investment in cardiac healthcare and technological advancements.

Insights from Industry Experts

Research conducted for this report includes interviews with industry experts to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market. Key participants in this research constitute approximately 32% Tier 1 companies, 44% Tier 2, and 24% Tier 3. The interviews covered a variety of roles, including C-level (30%), D-level (34%), and other roles (36%). Region-wise, insights were predominantly captured from North America (40%), Europe (28%), Asia Pacific (20%), and other regions (12%).

Leading Market Players

Major companies steering the market include GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Baxter (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Abbott (US), Stryker (US), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), FUKUDA DENSHI (Japan), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), iRhythm Inc. (US), Lepu Medical Technology (China), and AliveCor, Inc. (US).

Comprehensive Research Coverage

The report covers the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market based on types, applications, end-users, and regions. It provides insight into market growth dynamics, key challenges, and opportunities available for industry players. Detailed analysis of micro markets, regional growth forecasts, and an overview of competitive landscapes are integral parts of the report.

Strategic Insights for Buyers

The comprehensive report enables businesses to better understand market trends and implement strategies for enhanced market penetration, product development, and competitive positioning. It offers detailed insights into factors influencing market growth, opportunities in emerging markets, and challenges posed by frequent product recalls.

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