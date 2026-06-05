Cloud ITSM Market Size By Solution Type, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast To 2031
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|318
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$23.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Enterprise Focus on IT Process Automation Accelerates Cloud ITSM Adoption Hybrid Work Environments Require Centralized, Always-Accessible Service Management Platforms Standardized IT Workflows Drive Demand for Configurable Cloud-Native ITSM Solutions Increasing Service Desk Complexity Necessitates Intelligent Orchestration Across IT Operations
- Fragmented Tooling Ecosystems Hinder End-To-End IT Service Visibility Change Management Resistance Delays Organizational Adoption of Automated ITSM Processes
- AI-Driven Incident Prediction Remains Underutilized Across Enterprise IT Environments Unified IT Operations Data Enables Advanced Analytics-Led Service Optimization Progressive Expansion from Standalone ITSM into Integrated, Multi-Domain IT Operations Platforms API-First ITSM Platforms Create Monetization Opportunities Through Ecosystem Integrations and Extensions
- Algar Tech Improved Its IT Service Management Using Broadcom Solutions Grupo Moura Used BMC Helix to Drive Optimal User Experiences Deutsche Telekom Meets Demand for IT Efficiency with ServiceNow ITSM OpenText's SMAX SaaS Created Robust & Scalable ITSM Solution, Improving User Efficiency for Zurich Airport Freshworks' Streamlined, Cloud-based Support Platform Transformed Users' Relationship to IT for Elsevier
Company Profiles
- Servicenow BMC Software Broadcom Manageengine Ivanti Zendesk Freshworks Atlassian Solarwinds Opentext Other Players
- Ninjaone Symphonyai Summit Microsoft Easyvista IFS Goto Aisera Sysaid Technologies Invgate Wolken Software Atomicwork Mindarray Systems Issuetrak Vivantio Everest IMS Technologies Proactivenet Itarian Alloy Software Provance Serviceaide Teamdynamix Hornbill IBM Giva Alemba
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