Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud ITSM Market Size by Solution Type, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global cloud ITSM market is poised for rapid expansion, with projections indicating a rise from approximately USD 11.09 billion in 2025 to USD 23.04 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.0%. This growth is being driven by the increasing enterprise focus on IT process automation, hybrid workforce enablement, and the demand for standardized, configurable service management frameworks. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-native ITSM platforms to automate incident, problem, and change management, ensuring centralized service delivery in distributed environments.

The complexities of service desk operations and expanding digital ecosystems are boosting the need for AI-driven ticket routing, workflow orchestration, and integrated configuration management to enhance SLA adherence and operational efficiency. However, growth is somewhat constrained by data governance concerns in regulated industries, where security and residency requirements hinder cloud adoption. Additionally, legacy infrastructure integration challenges restrict full-scale deployment, affecting interoperability and transition costs. Despite these challenges, the emphasis on automation, resilience, and unified IT governance underscores the pivotal role cloud ITSM platforms play in digital service operations.

By Vertical, IT & ITeS to Experience Fastest Growth

The IT and ITeS sector is expected to experience significant growth due to its SLA-driven environment where service reliability and client responsiveness are critical. These organizations require cloud ITSM platforms that are both standardized and highly configurable. Freshworks, through its strategic partnership with Unisys in February 2025, exemplifies the growing role of cloud ITSM in modernizing support operations for IT service providers.

Implementation & Integration Services to Dominate the Professional Services Segment

Central to cloud ITSM deployments, implementation and integration services enable enterprise-aligned service environments. These services are crucial for ITIL practice alignment and reducing deployment risks. With the expansion of ServiceNow's global partner program in May 2024, the strategic importance of certified delivery ecosystems for large-scale transformations is highlighted.

Regional Insights

North America leads the cloud ITSM market due to widespread SaaS adoption and advanced AI-driven service automation. The region benefits from a strong ecosystem of enterprise software vendors and system integrators supporting large-scale deployments. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is set to be the fastest-growing market.

The North American market is characterized by complex digital environments requiring ITIL-aligned workflows and strict SLA compliance. These dynamics position North America as a mature cloud ITSM market, with automation and operational resilience as core strategic priorities.

Breakdown of Primaries



By Company: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 35%, Managers - 25%, Others - 40% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, Latin America - 5%



This study features key players in the market, including ServiceNow, BMC Software, Broadcom, and Atlassian, among others. It highlights the strategic movements such as partnerships, product launches, and mergers impacting the market.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the cloud ITSM market based on offerings, verticals, and regions. It delves into major factors affecting market growth, providing detailed analyses of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also includes competitive assessments and insights into key players' strategies.

Reasons to Buy This Report

For market leaders and new entrants, the report offers insights into revenue projections, competitive landscape, and go-to-market strategies. It provides a comprehensive view of market dynamics, helping stakeholders refine their strategies based on detailed analyses of drivers, opportunities, and competitive strategies.

Key Insights Include:



Analysis of key drivers and market dynamics

Product development/innovation strategies

Market development insights into lucrative regions Comprehensive competitive assessment of key players



Key Attributes:

