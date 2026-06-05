Amit Shah Lays Foundation For Taj Heritage Hotel In Tripura's Agartala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for the prestigious Taj Pushpabanta Palace Heritage Hotel project at the historic Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala, marking a major milestone in Tripura's tourism and heritage conservation journey. The project aims to transform the iconic former royal palace into a world-class luxury heritage hotel under the Taj brand.

A Collaborative Heritage Initiative

The grand ceremony was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura BJP President Abhishek Debroy, members of the state cabinet, senior government officials, and dignitaries from various departments, reflecting the significance of the project for the state's tourism and economic development. The redevelopment of Pushpabanta Palace is being undertaken as a collaborative initiative between the Government of Tripura and the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which operates the Taj brand.

Once completed, the luxury heritage property is expected to emerge as one of the most prominent hospitality destinations in Northeast India, attracting domestic and international tourists alike. The project is expected to feature around 100 luxury rooms, including royal suites inspired by the legacy of the Manikya dynasty, while preserving the palace's historic architecture and cultural identity. Speaking on the occasion, leaders highlighted that the conversion of the palace into a heritage hotel would not only preserve Tripura's royal legacy but also create employment opportunities, boost tourism infrastructure, and place the state prominently on India's luxury tourism map.

History of Pushpabanta Palace

The History of Pushpadanta Palace, is it's also known as Kunjaban Palace, is one of Tripura's most significant royal landmarks. Constructed in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Debbarman Bahadur on a picturesque hillock north of Agartala, the palace served as a royal residence and guest house of the Manikya rulers.

The palace is renowned for its Indo-Saracenic architectural style and historical association with Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who stayed there during his final visit to Tripura in 1926. Following Tripura's merger with the Indian Union in 1949, the palace was converted into the Governor's residence and functioned as the Raj Bhavan for nearly seven decades until the Governor's official residence shifted to a new complex in 2018. Since then, the heritage structure has been earmarked for tourism and cultural development initiatives.

A Landmark Heritage Venture

The Taj Pushpabanta Palace project is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious heritage tourism ventures in Tripura's history and is expected to become a symbol of the successful integration of heritage conservation, cultural promotion, and modern hospitality infrastructure in the northeastern region.

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