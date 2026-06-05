Sodali & Co Appoints Fabio Bianconi As Head Of Italy

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Sodali & Co, the leading global capital markets-centric stakeholder advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Fabio Bianconi as Head of Italy, effective immediately.

Fabio succeeds Andrea Di Segni, who will transition into a new role as Senior Relationship Advisor, where he will continue to support key client relationships and strategic initiatives across the firm.

Fabio brings deep experience, strong client relationships, and a track record advising on complex mandates in the Italian market. He will lead Sodali's continued growth and development in Italy, building on the firm's established position in the region.

Aneliya Crawford, Chief Partnerships Officer & Global Head of Shareholder Advisory of Sodali & Co, said:

“Andrea has played a central role in the evolution of Sodali over more than two decades, helping establish the firm as a trusted global advisor in corporate governance and shareholder engagement. He built our Italian business into a leader in the market, as reflected in its strong performance today. His expertise across governance strategy, capital markets, and complex corporate transactions has been instrumental in building our reputation for high-quality, strategic advisory work. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and are very pleased that he will continue to contribute in his new capacity as Senior Relationship Advisor.”

“Fabio has built a remarkable track record advising clients through some of the most complex and consequential situations in the Italian and broader European market. His deep understanding of governance, regulatory frameworks, remuneration considerations, and investor expectations makes him an exceptional advisor, and his relationships across the region speak for themselves. We are thrilled to have him lead Italy through its next chapter of growth.”

About Sodali & Co

Sodali & Co is the leading global capital markets-centric stakeholder advisory firm providing a full suite of integrated shareholder, sustainability, and strategic communications advisory services. The Firm delivers clients differentiated insights, integrated expertise, and bespoke advice to address complex interconnected issues, identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities, and drive successful business outcomes. Sodali operates out of three global headquarters in New York, London, and Sydney and is supported by 12 regional offices in major financial capitals around the world. Its work is consistently recognized by leading industry rankings and awards, including being named the #1 Proxy Solicitation Firm in the Diligent Advisor Awards, #1 in Global Activism Solicitor in Bloomberg's 2025 Activism Review, #1 in APAC & Sovereign Deals Liability Management, Top Recommended Reputation Managers in Spears500, and #4 for FTSE 350 representation in the UK corporate adviser rankings. For more information, please visit .

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