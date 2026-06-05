Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cryptonewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) To Integrate BLINKQC Into Encompass Loan Origination System


2026-06-05 04:04:39
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Stellar Innovations to integrate its proprietary BLINKQC digital quality control solution into the Encompass loan origination system by ICE Mortgage Technology, with the integration expected to be live within approximately 90 days, expanding BLINKQC's distribution across the U.S. mortgage industry by enabling lenders to initiate automated pre-closing quality control reviews directly from underwriting workflows and return QC findings in minutes, supporting faster closings, lower costs, and improved compliance with agency requirements.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings, Inc. and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

For more, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at BLNE

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire
Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN

MENAFN05062026000224011066ID1111215365



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search