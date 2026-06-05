Sasikumar Releases Teaser Of Guru Somasundaram, Anumol-Starrer 'Paris Cafe'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Ace director, actor and producer Sasikumar on Friday released the official teaser of director Saraj Seelan's upcoming Tamil romantic drama 'Paris Cafe', featuring actors Guru Somasundaram and Anumol in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Sasikumar wrote, "#ParisCafe official teaser is out now! Looks so impressive, looking forward..!!! Directed by @SarajSeelan," and shared the link to the teaser of the film.

The teaser released offers audiences a glimpse into an emotionally driven love story filled with heartfelt moments and compelling performances. It shows that the story revolves around a lovely family that comprises of Gautham (Guru Somasundaram), his wife (Anumol) and their daughter. Life is peaceful when the family is bound by love. However, a truth that was buried long ago resurfaces causing disillusionment. It brings along with it guilt and friction in the family. What this does to the family is what 'Paris Cafe' will be about.

The teaser introduces viewers to an emotional romantic drama that promises to explore love, relationships, and human emotions with depth and sensitivity.

Apart from acclaimed actors Guru Somasundaram and Anumol who play the lead, the film will also feature actors Vijai Vishwa, Archana, Sai Vicky and Nayana Sai in pivotal roles.

The film, which has been produced by Kanmani Ranganathan and Vengal M Lingeshwaran, has Ezhil Sathya and Vengal Koteeshvaran as its creative producers.

It also boasts of a solid technical team. Directed by Saraj Seelan, the film has music by well known music director K. Cinematography for the film is by Sathesh G and editing is by V. J. Sabu Joseph. Art direction has been handled by Dhamu while costumes have been designed by Dhanraj. VFX for the film is by Focus VFX. The film has had its dance sequences choreographed by Prasanth while make up has been taken care of by Karthik and his team.