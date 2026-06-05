'Promising Green Investment Opportunities For Qatari Investors In Jordan'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: CEO of the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ) Dr. Maher Al Mahrouq said Jordan offers promising investment opportunities in green economy projects, calling on Qatari investors to explore opportunities in renewable energy, sustainable transport, the circular economy, and low-emission infrastructure.

In remarks to QNA, Al Mahrouq said these sectors have become key pillars of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2033, which aims to enhance competitiveness, accelerate growth, and improve the business and investment environment.

He described the current period as an important opportunity to expand economic cooperation between Qatar and Jordan, particularly in sustainability, clean energy, and green finance.

He noted that Jordan's banking sector views its Qatari counterpart as a strategic partner capable of supporting the transition toward a more efficient and sustainable economy.

Al Mahrouq highlighted the role of the Central Bank of Jordan in promoting this transition through cooperation with regulators, banks, and economic institutions to stimulate growth and expand sustainable investments.

He said these efforts have helped create an advanced regulatory environment capable of addressing global climate and sustainability challenges while strengthening the financial sector's readiness to lead the transformation.

He encouraged Qatari financial institutions to invest in Jordan through green and sustainable financing instruments, stressing that the Jordanian market offers attractive opportunities capable of generating strong economic returns while supporting sustainable development goals and economic integration between the two countries.

Al Mahrouq said the partnership between the Jordan Banks Association and the Central Bank of Jordan serves as a successful model of institutional cooperation, particularly in green finance and environmental and climate risk management.

This collaboration has enabled Jordanian banks to adapt to evolving global market requirements and develop financial products aligned with the green economy transition.

Jordan's banking sector has reached an advanced stage of readiness for the green economy, supported by growing institutional awareness of sustainability and the development of regulatory frameworks governing green finance and climate-related risk management, he added.

According to Al Mahrouq, the transition to a green economy is no longer viewed solely as an environmental obligation but as a genuine economic and investment opportunity that can drive growth, create jobs, improve resource efficiency, and strengthen resilience against future challenges.

He noted that green financing in recent years has focused on renewable and solar energy projects, energy efficiency initiatives, water management, green buildings, sustainable transportation, and industries that rely on energy-efficient technologies.

To broaden access to green finance, Al Mahrouq stressed the need for more flexible and accessible financial products tailored to individuals and SMEs, alongside stronger awareness of the long-term economic benefits of sustainable financing.

He said expanding financing programs for home solar systems, thermal insulation, electric vehicles, and small businesses using energy- and water-efficient technologies could significantly increase demand for green finance, especially when supported by favorable financing terms and incentives.

Looking ahead, Al Mahrouq said the future of green finance in Jordan appears promising due to evolving regulatory frameworks, growing regional and international interest in the green economy, and rising investment needs in energy, water, sustainable transport, and green infrastructure. - QNA