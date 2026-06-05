5 Dead In Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire Bihar Govt Orders Probe, Ex-Gratia

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of five people in a fire at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and assured a thorough probe in the issue and punishment for those responsible. "The incident that occurred in Muzaffarpur yesterday is extremely tragic. I pray to God for peace for the departed souls. It is a time of sorrow for their families. May God grant them the strength to bear this grief. The reasons behind the incident will be investigated, and action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.

Government Announces Aid and Updates

He further shared that the state government will provide an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each victim.

Five people have died in the fire that broke out at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, while 18 patients remain hospitalised, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tushar Kumar said.

Addressing reporters, Kumar said the situation was now under control and that authorities were closely monitoring the condition of the injured. The SDM also noted that the compensation had already been provided to 33 affected families, while assistance to the remaining beneficiaries would be disbursed soon. "Out of 27 patients admitted to the ICU, 18 remain hospitalised. Sadly, five have died, and their post-mortems are complete. Compensation has already been given to 33 affected families, and others will receive it soon," the health minister of the State said.

Probe into Cause of Fire

Providing preliminary details about the cause of the incident, Kumar said, "Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit caused a machine blast, leading to the incident. A district-level team, including fire officers, has been formed to investigate."

CM Expresses Grief, Confirms Assistance

Earlier, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expressed his profound grief and announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. "The loss of four lives in a fire at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the families during this difficult time. Instructions have been issued to provide an immediate ex-gratia grant of 4 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased. The local administration is fully alert, and appropriate arrangements have been made at the district hospitals for the treatment of the injured," the Bihar CM said. (ANI)

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