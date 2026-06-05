President Tokayev Enacts Laws On Vice Presidency And Kurultai Authority
The legislation was adopted as part of the implementation of the Constitution approved on March 15, 2026.
Under the constitutional law on the president, the office of vice president was formally introduced into Kazakhstan's political system. The vice president will represent the head of state in relations with government bodies on the president's instructions and carry out other duties assigned by the president.
Another constitutional law defines the organization and activities of the Kurultai, which is designated as the country's highest representative body exercising legislative power.--
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