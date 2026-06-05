Baku Hosts International Conference On World Environment Day 2026
The event, organized under the slogan“Inspired by Nature. For the Climate. For Our Future," is being held as part of a partnership between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov and
UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen will address the
conference.
Video messages will also be delivered by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Murat Kurum, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of the Republic of Türkiye, and the President of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP31, COP30 President André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach, and Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell.
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