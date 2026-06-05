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Claim Time Solicitors Raises Concerns Over The Legal Grey Areas, Leaving Zero-Hours Workers Uncertain Of Their Workplace Injury Rights
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Claim Time Solicitors, with over 20 years of experience fighting for those hurt in the workplace, is speaking out against a widespread legal myth that is leaving some of the UK's most vulnerable workers without the justice they are fully entitled to, the damaging assumption that being on a zero-hours contract means giving up the right to claim.
According to the Office for National Statistics, approximately 1.1 million people in the UK were on zero-hours contracts in 2024, a figure that has grown steadily over the past decade. Despite this, legal awareness among this group remains low, with many workers incorrectly assuming that the flexible nature of their contract places them outside the protections available to permanent employees.
Under UK health and safety law, employers retain a duty of care to all workers, regardless of contract type. This includes individuals engaged on a zero-hours basis, agency workers, and those in casual employment arrangements where an injury results from unsafe conditions, inadequate training, or employer negligence; the worker's contractual status does not automatically affect whether a claim is possible.
Legal and workplace safety bodies have consistently noted that employment status is one of the most misunderstood areas of personal injury law, particularly among workers in hospitality, retail, care, and logistics sectors, where zero-hours arrangements are most common.
"Many zero-hours workers we speak to assume that because they are not on a permanent contract, they have fewer rights when something goes wrong at work," said Yousaf Khan, Director at Claim Time Solicitors. "In reality, the duty of care an employer owes does not simply disappear because of how a worker is contracted. These grey areas can cause real harm when they stop people from understanding what may be available to them."
Claim Time Solicitors notes that the confusion often stems from overlapping definitions of worker, employee, and self-employed status under UK law, each of which carries different legal implications. Zero-hour workers typically fall into the worker category, which carries its own set of protections that many individuals are simply unaware of.
The firm highlights several important points that zero-hours workers should be aware of following a workplace injury:
Employment status does not determine duty of care: An employer's legal responsibility to maintain a safe working environment applies to zero-hours workers in the same way it applies to full-time employees.
Worker classification matters: The legal distinction between worker, employee, and self-employed can affect which protections apply. Understanding which category applies to a specific situation is an important early step.
Reporting the injury promptly: Zero-hour workers should report any workplace injury to their employer as soon as possible and ensure it is recorded in the workplace accident book, regardless of how many hours they work.
Gathering evidence at the scene: Photographs, witness details, and any written records of unsafe conditions can be valuable in establishing what happened and whether negligence may have played a role.
Understanding the time limits: Personal injury claims in the UK are generally subject to a three-year time limit. Zero-hours workers should seek clarity on their position as early as possible to avoid losing the opportunity to explore their options.
As the number of workers in flexible and casual employment continues to grow, Claim Time Solicitors encourages zero-hours workers not to dismiss the possibility of a claim simply because of how their working arrangement is structured. Accessing clear and accurate information early can make a significant difference in the steps available.
Further guidance is available through Claim Time Solicitors' workplace injury resources, designed to make access to legal support more manageable:
About Claim Time Solicitors
Claim Time Solicitors is a UK-based personal injury law firm with more than two decades of experience supporting individuals affected by road traffic accidents, workplace injuries, slips and trips, medical negligence, and industrial diseases. The firm is committed to clear communication, integrity, and accessible representation through its No Win No Fee approach, helping clients understand their rights and options.
Press Contact:
Contact Email: [email protected]
Issued By: Atif Syed
Phone: 08009702727
Website:
Business Address: Greencoat House, 4th Floor, 261-271 Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, Birmingham
According to the Office for National Statistics, approximately 1.1 million people in the UK were on zero-hours contracts in 2024, a figure that has grown steadily over the past decade. Despite this, legal awareness among this group remains low, with many workers incorrectly assuming that the flexible nature of their contract places them outside the protections available to permanent employees.
Under UK health and safety law, employers retain a duty of care to all workers, regardless of contract type. This includes individuals engaged on a zero-hours basis, agency workers, and those in casual employment arrangements where an injury results from unsafe conditions, inadequate training, or employer negligence; the worker's contractual status does not automatically affect whether a claim is possible.
Legal and workplace safety bodies have consistently noted that employment status is one of the most misunderstood areas of personal injury law, particularly among workers in hospitality, retail, care, and logistics sectors, where zero-hours arrangements are most common.
"Many zero-hours workers we speak to assume that because they are not on a permanent contract, they have fewer rights when something goes wrong at work," said Yousaf Khan, Director at Claim Time Solicitors. "In reality, the duty of care an employer owes does not simply disappear because of how a worker is contracted. These grey areas can cause real harm when they stop people from understanding what may be available to them."
Claim Time Solicitors notes that the confusion often stems from overlapping definitions of worker, employee, and self-employed status under UK law, each of which carries different legal implications. Zero-hour workers typically fall into the worker category, which carries its own set of protections that many individuals are simply unaware of.
The firm highlights several important points that zero-hours workers should be aware of following a workplace injury:
Employment status does not determine duty of care: An employer's legal responsibility to maintain a safe working environment applies to zero-hours workers in the same way it applies to full-time employees.
Worker classification matters: The legal distinction between worker, employee, and self-employed can affect which protections apply. Understanding which category applies to a specific situation is an important early step.
Reporting the injury promptly: Zero-hour workers should report any workplace injury to their employer as soon as possible and ensure it is recorded in the workplace accident book, regardless of how many hours they work.
Gathering evidence at the scene: Photographs, witness details, and any written records of unsafe conditions can be valuable in establishing what happened and whether negligence may have played a role.
Understanding the time limits: Personal injury claims in the UK are generally subject to a three-year time limit. Zero-hours workers should seek clarity on their position as early as possible to avoid losing the opportunity to explore their options.
As the number of workers in flexible and casual employment continues to grow, Claim Time Solicitors encourages zero-hours workers not to dismiss the possibility of a claim simply because of how their working arrangement is structured. Accessing clear and accurate information early can make a significant difference in the steps available.
Further guidance is available through Claim Time Solicitors' workplace injury resources, designed to make access to legal support more manageable:
About Claim Time Solicitors
Claim Time Solicitors is a UK-based personal injury law firm with more than two decades of experience supporting individuals affected by road traffic accidents, workplace injuries, slips and trips, medical negligence, and industrial diseases. The firm is committed to clear communication, integrity, and accessible representation through its No Win No Fee approach, helping clients understand their rights and options.
Press Contact:
Contact Email: [email protected]
Issued By: Atif Syed
Phone: 08009702727
Website:
Business Address: Greencoat House, 4th Floor, 261-271 Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, Birmingham
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