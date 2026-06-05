Esha Deol Calls 'Bhaiya' Bobby Deol 'The Finest Actor Today': Enduring & Vulnerable

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol took to her social media account to shower praise on her 'bhaiya' Bobby Deol after watching his latest release, 'Bandar' at a special screening of the movie.

Taking to her social media account, Esha shared a picture from what appeared to be a special screening of the film attended by Bobby's family members and close friends.

The actress was seen dressed in a crisp white shirt paired with white trousers and transparent-framed glasses, posing alongside Bobby, his wife Tania Deol, and other family friends.

Sharing the picture, Esha, tagging Bobbye wrote,“You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring & Vulnerable. Way to go Bhaiya (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Esha is the daughter of legendary stars late Dharmendra and Hema Malini, while Bobby is Dharmendra's son from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur.

Despite belonging to different branches of the Deol family, Esha and Bobby have often expressed affection and support for each other, even publicly.

Earlier too, Esha has been seen being vocal about her admiration for elder brother Sunny Deol as well.

During the release of Sunny Deol's movie Border 2 on January, Esha had penned an appreciation note for him.

Esha wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award and Border 2 - you must watch it with your family. We watched the film last night." Tagging Sunny Deol, she wrote, "You are the best.”

Talking about Bobby's latest film 'Bandar', the movie that releases on June 5, has been receiving great reviews from audience and critics alike. The film marks Bobby Deol's solo-led film after a gap of 17 years.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol made his debut as a lead actor with the 1995 film 'Barsaat', opposite Twinkle Khanna.

Over the years, he went on to star in several successful films, including 'Gupt', 'Soldier', 'Kareeb', 'Badal', 'Bichhoo', 'Ajnabee' 'Humraaz', 'Apne', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Race 3'.

In recent years, the actor has reinvented himself with acclaimed performances in the web series 'Aashram' and the blockbuster movie 'Animal'.

–IANS

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