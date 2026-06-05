Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Friday, June 5, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|170,331
|-2.22%
|+23.84%
|174,198
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.07
|+0.06%
|-10.02%
|5.06
|5.08
|5.06
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|41.25
|-0.77%
|+36.68%
|41.57
|41.87
|41.25
|42,592,300
|VALE3
|81.79
|-3.78%
|+55.70%
|85.00
|83.79
|81.79
|19,160,100
|ITUB4
|38.72
|-2.12%
|+7.70%
|39.56
|39.30
|38.64
|40,828,700
|BBDC4
|17.37
|-2.14%
|+5.27%
|17.75
|17.62
|17.31
|30,093,300
|BBAS3
|19.53
|-1.81%
|-15.01%
|19.89
|19.87
|19.46
|26,803,500
|B3SA3
|15.52
|-4.67%
|+9.45%
|16.28
|16.16
|15.46
|41,244,500
|ABEV3
|16.07
|-2.31%
|+14.70%
|16.45
|16.32
|16.05
|24,072,100
|WEGE3
|41.78
|-0.52%
|+0.19%
|42.00
|42.45
|41.29
|6,570,300
|PRIO3
|62.59
|+0.98%
|+52.84%
|61.98
|63.30
|61.66
|8,898,500
|SUZB3
|41.22
|+1.95%
|-18.21%
|40.43
|41.25
|40.18
|6,497,500
|RENT3
|40.44
|-3.32%
|-6.22%
|41.83
|41.32
|40.18
|7,370,100
|AZZA3
|17.38
|-8.48%
|-61.27%
|18.99
|18.64
|17.24
|4,221,800
|CSNA3
|6.68
|-6.31%
|-20.29%
|7.13
|6.98
|6.53
|25,238,100
|GGBR4
|24.13
|-2.11%
|+48.58%
|24.65
|24.24
|23.80
|13,008,100
|ENEV3
|24.23
|-4.42%
|+71.84%
|25.35
|25.07
|24.21
|18,055,400
The real has had a steadily tougher run. The US dollar now buys about 5.06 reais, up from below 5.00 earlier in the week, meaning the Brazilian currency has given back its recent gains as nervous investors have moved toward the dollar's relative safety. A higher oil price and a stronger dollar worldwide have both worked against the real.
Brazil's central bank is still holding its main interest rate high, at 14.50%, which usually supports the real by making Brazilian savings attractive to international investors, and its next rate decision comes on June 16-17. For now, though, the global mood is in charge, and that has favoured the dollar. A soft US jobs report later today could take some of that pressure off.04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Friday, June 5 09:30 BRT US jobs report (May) - The week's main event. Forecasters expect about 85,000 new jobs and unemployment steady at 4.3%. A weak number could revive hopes for lower US interest rates, which would tend to help markets like Brazil's. 09:30 BRT US wage growth (May) - Part of the same report, expected to ease to 3.4% over the year. Slower wage growth would support the case for the US central bank to eventually cut rates. 11:00 BRT Brazil auto production and sales (May) - A look at how the country's car industry is doing, one window into the health of local manufacturing and consumer demand. 06:00 BRT Europe growth figures - Updated first-quarter economic growth numbers for the eurozone, giving a sense of how the wider global economy is holding up. 15:00 BRT US consumer credit (April) - A measure of how much Americans are borrowing, which hints at the strength of consumer spending. Through the day US-Iran headlines - Not on the calendar, but the single biggest factor for markets right now. Any sign of the conflict cooling or worsening will move oil prices and global sentiment. 05 The rest of Latin America
While Brazil was closed Thursday, the rest of the region had a mixed-to-soft day. Argentina's market edged up 0.3%, steadying after a couple of weak sessions, but Mexico fell 1.3%, Colombia slipped 0.5% and Chile dropped 0.5% in its fifth decline in a row - making Chile the region's weakest performer of late.
The overall picture across Latin America is one of caution rather than panic, with investors holding back ahead of the US jobs report and watching the Middle East. Argentina has been the standout in recent weeks, reaching record highs before this week's pullback, while the other markets have drifted lower with the nervous global mood.06 Bottom Line The Takeaway
Brazil reopens Friday after the holiday into a jittery world, with its last close at 170,331 and the real near 5.06 to the dollar. The market has to catch up to two days of mostly tense news at once, so a cautious start would not be surprising - but after a long losing run, it is also low enough that good news could spark a relief bounce.
Two things will decide the day. The US jobs report, due mid-morning, is the big one: a soft number could actually help Brazil by reviving hopes for lower US interest rates and a softer dollar. And the US-Iran conflict remains the wild card - Thursday brought a small hopeful sign as oil eased on an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, but tensions are still high.
The bottom line: a make-or-break Friday hinging on the US jobs report and the Middle East. If the jobs number comes in soft and the conflict keeps cooling, Brazil has a real chance to steady itself after a difficult stretch. If the news disappoints on either front, the recent pressure is likely to continue, with that long-term support line not far below.Frequently Asked Questions Why is Brazil's market reopening only now?
Thursday, June 5 was Corpus Christi, a public holiday in Brazil, so the stock exchange and banks were closed and there was no trading. Friday is the first day back. Because of that gap, the market's most recent close is from Wednesday, and it now has to react to two full days of global news all at once when it reopens this morning.Why could a weak US jobs report be good news for Brazil?
It sounds backwards, but it follows a clear logic. When US hiring slows, it strengthens the case for the US central bank to lower interest rates to support the economy. Lower US rates tend to weaken the dollar and send investors looking for better returns in emerging markets like Brazil. So a soft jobs number today could ease the pressure that has pushed the real and Brazilian stocks lower in recent days.Why does the US-Iran conflict keep hurting Brazil?
In two ways. First, it makes investors around the world nervous, and when that happens they tend to pull money out of markets seen as riskier, including Brazil. Second, it pushes oil prices up, and more expensive oil can feed into higher inflation, which makes it harder for Brazil's central bank to lower interest rates. Thursday brought a small bit of relief as oil eased on an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, but the situation remains tense.How worried should investors be about the level Brazil is sitting at?
The market is low after a long losing run, and it is sitting fairly close to a long-term support level around 165,800 that many watch as a floor. Being this low is a double-edged situation: it leaves Brazil vulnerable if more bad news arrives, but it also means the market is oversold and could bounce quickly if the news turns more positive. The jobs report and the Middle East headlines today will likely tip the balance one way or the other.What would a good day for Brazil look like from here?
The ideal combination would be a soft US jobs report that revives hopes for lower US interest rates, paired with calmer news out of the Middle East and steadier or lower oil prices. That mix would likely ease pressure on the real, encourage investors back toward emerging markets, and give the Ibovespa room to bounce off its recent lows. The opposite - a surprisingly strong jobs report or a fresh escalation in the conflict - would more likely extend the recent weakness.
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