Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Friday, June 5, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points Brazil's market reopens Friday after Thursday's Corpus Christi holiday, returning to a nervous global mood after two days away. The Ibovespa last traded Wednesday at 170,331, and now has to catch up to two days of world news at once when it opens. The big event today is the US jobs report, due mid-morning Brazil time, which often sets the mood for markets everywhere. The real has kept weakening, with the US dollar now buying about 5.06 reais - its strongest level against the real in several weeks. Wall Street fell sharply Thursday, with the broad S&P 500 down 1.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 2%, as the US-Iran conflict worsened. Oil remains high but eased a little Thursday, with US crude near $95 and Brent just under $97, after a possible Israel-Lebanon ceasefire raised hopes. Forecasters expect a weak US jobs number - around 85,000 new jobs - which, oddly, could help Brazil by reviving hopes for lower US interest rates. Today's Focus Brazil comes back to work on Friday after Thursday's Corpus Christi holiday, and it returns to an unsettled world. Because the local market was closed, the Ibovespa's last trade was Wednesday's close of 170,331, and now it has to absorb two days of global news all at once when trading resumes this morning. Most of that news has been tense. Wall Street fell hard on Thursday - the S&P 500 dropped 1.7% and the Nasdaq lost more than 2% - as the conflict between the US and Iran escalated again, with reports that the US military is weighing a major new strike. Asian markets followed lower on Friday, and the Brazilian real has continued to slip, with the dollar now worth about 5.06 reais. There is one potential bright spot. Oil prices, which had been climbing all week, eased back a little on Thursday after the US said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire - a small sign that tensions could cool. Brent crude slipped just below $97 and US crude toward $95, though both remain high by recent standards. What to watch. The US jobs report lands mid-morning Brazil time and is the day's main event. Forecasters expect a soft number - about 85,000 new jobs, down from prior months. Normally weak hiring sounds like bad news, but it could actually help Brazil: a soft report would revive hopes that the US central bank might lower interest rates, which tends to weaken the dollar and ease pressure on emerging markets like Brazil. 01 Back to work after the holiday With Thursday off for Corpus Christi, Brazil's most recent market reading is still Wednesday's, when the Ibovespa closed at 170,331 after a sharp 2.2% fall. That number has stood frozen through the long weekend, and the real test comes at Friday's open, when the market reacts all at once to everything that happened around the world while it was closed. The index is sitting close to an important long-term support level, around the 165,800 mark, that traders watch as a floor. Whether Brazil bounces off its recent lows or slips further toward that line will depend largely on the US jobs report and on whether the Middle East news calms or worsens through the day. Assessment - A nervous reopening, with the jobs report as the wild card MEDIUM Brazil reopens into a cautious global mood, so a soft start would be no surprise after Wall Street's Thursday drop. But the market is already low and oversold after a long losing run, which leaves room for a relief bounce if the news cooperates. The two things that matter most today are the US jobs report and the US-Iran headlines: a weak jobs number that revives US rate-cut hopes, combined with calmer Middle East news, would give Brazil the best chance to steady itself. 02 What happened around the world Thursday was rough overseas. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.7%, the Nasdaq dropped more than 2% to its lowest level in about six months, and the Dow lost around 1%. The slide came as the US-Iran conflict worsened, with a report that the Pentagon is preparing options for a major new strike, and as some big technology stocks pulled back. Asian markets followed lower on Friday morning. The one encouraging development was on oil. After climbing for three straight days, prices eased on Thursday - US crude fell toward $95 and Brent slipped just below $97 - after the US said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire, which raised hopes the wider conflict might cool. Prices are still high, but the pause was welcome. The US jobs report later Friday is the next big test for markets everywhere.

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Jun 5, 2026 · 03:14 Ibovespa · benchmark 170,331 -2.22% +23.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 13% advancing 2 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.07 +0.06% EUR / BRL 5.90 +0.14% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 95.27 +0.25% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +1.95% SUZB3 Energy +0.11% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -1.92% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Staples -2.31% ABEV3 Financials -2.69% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -4.07% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities -4.42% ENEV3 Consumer Disc. -8.48% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 170,331 -2.22% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 67,392 -2.17% S&P IPSAChile 10,304 -0.54% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,174,511 -1.54% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,228.19 -0.48% BVL S&P PerúPeru 34,836.62 +0.71% Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 170,331 -2.22% +23.84% 174,198 - - - USD/BRL 5.07 +0.06% -10.02% 5.06 5.08 5.06 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 41.25 -0.77% +36.68% 41.57 41.87 41.25 42,592,300 VALE3 81.79 -3.78% +55.70% 85.00 83.79 81.79 19,160,100 ITUB4 38.72 -2.12% +7.70% 39.56 39.30 38.64 40,828,700 BBDC4 17.37 -2.14% +5.27% 17.75 17.62 17.31 30,093,300 BBAS3 19.53 -1.81% -15.01% 19.89 19.87 19.46 26,803,500 B3SA3 15.52 -4.67% +9.45% 16.28 16.16 15.46 41,244,500 ABEV3 16.07 -2.31% +14.70% 16.45 16.32 16.05 24,072,100 WEGE3 41.78 -0.52% +0.19% 42.00 42.45 41.29 6,570,300 PRIO3 62.59 +0.98% +52.84% 61.98 63.30 61.66 8,898,500 SUZB3 41.22 +1.95% -18.21% 40.43 41.25 40.18 6,497,500 RENT3 40.44 -3.32% -6.22% 41.83 41.32 40.18 7,370,100 AZZA3 17.38 -8.48% -61.27% 18.99 18.64 17.24 4,221,800 CSNA3 6.68 -6.31% -20.29% 7.13 6.98 6.53 25,238,100 GGBR4 24.13 -2.11% +48.58% 24.65 24.24 23.80 13,008,100 ENEV3 24.23 -4.42% +71.84% 25.35 25.07 24.21 18,055,400

Largest moves today AZZA3 17.38 -8.48% CSNA3 6.68 -6.31% B3SA3 15.52 -4.67% ENEV3 24.23 -4.42% VALE3 81.79 -3.78% RENT3 40.44 -3.32% ABEV3 16.07 -2.31% IBOV 170,331 -2.22% The session read The Ibovespa eased 2.22%, with breadth negative -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 4 Jun 2026 Nubank Unveils $1bn Buyback as Shares Languish Near Record Lows

03 The Brazilian real and the dollar

The real has had a steadily tougher run. The US dollar now buys about 5.06 reais, up from below 5.00 earlier in the week, meaning the Brazilian currency has given back its recent gains as nervous investors have moved toward the dollar's relative safety. A higher oil price and a stronger dollar worldwide have both worked against the real.

Brazil's central bank is still holding its main interest rate high, at 14.50%, which usually supports the real by making Brazilian savings attractive to international investors, and its next rate decision comes on June 16-17. For now, though, the global mood is in charge, and that has favoured the dollar. A soft US jobs report later today could take some of that pressure off.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Friday, June 5 09:30 BRT- The week's main event. Forecasters expect about 85,000 new jobs and unemployment steady at 4.3%. A weak number could revive hopes for lower US interest rates, which would tend to help markets like Brazil's. 09:30 BRT- Part of the same report, expected to ease to 3.4% over the year. Slower wage growth would support the case for the US central bank to eventually cut rates. 11:00 BRT- A look at how the country's car industry is doing, one window into the health of local manufacturing and consumer demand. 06:00 BRT- Updated first-quarter economic growth numbers for the eurozone, giving a sense of how the wider global economy is holding up. 15:00 BRT- A measure of how much Americans are borrowing, which hints at the strength of consumer spending. Through the day- Not on the calendar, but the single biggest factor for markets right now. Any sign of the conflict cooling or worsening will move oil prices and global sentiment. 05 The rest of Latin America

While Brazil was closed Thursday, the rest of the region had a mixed-to-soft day. Argentina's market edged up 0.3%, steadying after a couple of weak sessions, but Mexico fell 1.3%, Colombia slipped 0.5% and Chile dropped 0.5% in its fifth decline in a row - making Chile the region's weakest performer of late.

The overall picture across Latin America is one of caution rather than panic, with investors holding back ahead of the US jobs report and watching the Middle East. Argentina has been the standout in recent weeks, reaching record highs before this week's pullback, while the other markets have drifted lower with the nervous global mood.

06 Bottom Line The Takeaway

Brazil reopens Friday after the holiday into a jittery world, with its last close at 170,331 and the real near 5.06 to the dollar. The market has to catch up to two days of mostly tense news at once, so a cautious start would not be surprising - but after a long losing run, it is also low enough that good news could spark a relief bounce.

Two things will decide the day. The US jobs report, due mid-morning, is the big one: a soft number could actually help Brazil by reviving hopes for lower US interest rates and a softer dollar. And the US-Iran conflict remains the wild card - Thursday brought a small hopeful sign as oil eased on an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, but tensions are still high.

The bottom line: a make-or-break Friday hinging on the US jobs report and the Middle East. If the jobs number comes in soft and the conflict keeps cooling, Brazil has a real chance to steady itself after a difficult stretch. If the news disappoints on either front, the recent pressure is likely to continue, with that long-term support line not far below.

Frequently Asked Questions Why is Brazil's market reopening only now?

Thursday, June 5 was Corpus Christi, a public holiday in Brazil, so the stock exchange and banks were closed and there was no trading. Friday is the first day back. Because of that gap, the market's most recent close is from Wednesday, and it now has to react to two full days of global news all at once when it reopens this morning.

Why could a weak US jobs report be good news for Brazil?

It sounds backwards, but it follows a clear logic. When US hiring slows, it strengthens the case for the US central bank to lower interest rates to support the economy. Lower US rates tend to weaken the dollar and send investors looking for better returns in emerging markets like Brazil. So a soft jobs number today could ease the pressure that has pushed the real and Brazilian stocks lower in recent days.

Why does the US-Iran conflict keep hurting Brazil?

In two ways. First, it makes investors around the world nervous, and when that happens they tend to pull money out of markets seen as riskier, including Brazil. Second, it pushes oil prices up, and more expensive oil can feed into higher inflation, which makes it harder for Brazil's central bank to lower interest rates. Thursday brought a small bit of relief as oil eased on an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, but the situation remains tense.

How worried should investors be about the level Brazil is sitting at?

The market is low after a long losing run, and it is sitting fairly close to a long-term support level around 165,800 that many watch as a floor. Being this low is a double-edged situation: it leaves Brazil vulnerable if more bad news arrives, but it also means the market is oversold and could bounce quickly if the news turns more positive. The jobs report and the Middle East headlines today will likely tip the balance one way or the other.

What would a good day for Brazil look like from here?

The ideal combination would be a soft US jobs report that revives hopes for lower US interest rates, paired with calmer news out of the Middle East and steadier or lower oil prices. That mix would likely ease pressure on the real, encourage investors back toward emerging markets, and give the Ibovespa room to bounce off its recent lows. The opposite - a surprisingly strong jobs report or a fresh escalation in the conflict - would more likely extend the recent weakness.

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