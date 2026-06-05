Auchan Deploys Gausium Omnie Autonomous Cleaning Robots Across French Supermarkets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gausium, a global leader in AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions, today announced that Auchan, one of France's leading hypermarket and supermarket chains, has begun deploying fleets of Gausium Omnie autonomous floor scrubbers across its store network in France. The rollout, which began in late April 2026, places one Omnie robot in each participating store on a phased basis, focusing on the high-traffic main aisles and fresh produce zones where consistent floor cleanliness matters most to the customer experience.

The deployment marks a significant step in Auchan's modernization of in-store operations and reinforces its standing as one of France's most innovation-driven retailers. It also ranks among the most significant retail rollouts of autonomous cleaning robotics in France to date.

Meeting the cleanliness demands of large-scale retail

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Croix, France, Auchan is one of the country's most recognized retail brands, serving millions of shoppers each week across hundreds of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and proximity stores. Maintaining consistently high standards of floor cleanliness across a network of that scale is a continuous operational challenge - supermarket floors, and fresh produce zones in particular, face heavy foot traffic, shopping-cart wear, and frequent spills throughout the day.

Retailers have traditionally relied on a mix of manual cleaning and conventional ride-on or walk-behind scrubbers. Both approaches face mounting pressure from rising labor costs, significant equipment and lifecycle expenses, and inconsistent results across shifts, locations, and times of day. Auchan sought a modern, technology-driven solution that could deliver dependable cleaning quality while easing pressure on labor and equipment budgets - one that could be deployed at scale with the operational simplicity required for daily retail use.

Why Auchan chose Gausium Omnie

After evaluating the market, Auchan selected Gausium Omnie, supplied through Gausium's French distributor REMA GROUPE. The choice reflected confidence in Gausium's product portfolio and roadmap as a global leader in AI-powered autonomous cleaning, together with Omnie's performance economics - high cleaning efficiency combined with low ongoing maintenance, translating into reduced cleaning costs per square meter compared with both manual labor and traditional motorized equipment.

Gausium Omnie is Gausium's advanced autonomous floor scrubber, purpose-built for complex, high-traffic environments such as supermarkets, shopping centers, and transport hubs. Powered by 3D LiDAR with full 360-degree coverage and a panoramic camera system, Omnie delivers centimeter-accurate navigation and real-time obstacle avoidance, operating safely alongside shoppers, staff, and shopping carts in busy aisles. Its AI-powered Spot Cleaning mode intelligently identifies and targets both dry and wet waste rather than simply following pre-programmed routes - an essential capability for fresh produce zones, where small spills and debris must be addressed throughout the day. With a 33-liter clean water tank for extended autonomous operation and full remote monitoring and scheduling via the Gausium cloud platform, Omnie is built for the demands of modern grocery retail at scale.

In the Auchan deployment, Omnie units clean the main shopping corridors and fresh produce sections, working autonomously around customers and store associates during opening hours and continuing to operate during off-peak windows according to each store's scheduled needs.

Early results across the rollout

While the program is still in its early rollout phase, it is already delivering clear operational benefits. Omnie requires minimal hands-on upkeep from store teams, with routine maintenance easily integrated into the daily store workflow. Cleaning runs can be programmed to fit each store's operating rhythm - early-morning openings, mid-day touch-ups, and after-hours deep cleans - without an operator physically present. By operating autonomously, the robots remove the labor overhead that conventional ride-on or walk-behind scrubbers would otherwise require, freeing staff to focus on customer-facing activities. And autonomous operation delivers a uniform standard of floor cleanliness regardless of shift, store, or time of day, addressing one of the structural weaknesses of fully manual cleaning programs.

“Working with Gausium on the Auchan rollout has validated what we believed from day one: that AI-powered cleaning robotics is ready for mainstream retail in France. Omnie has met the operational and economic expectations our customer set.”

- Yoan, CEO, REMA GROUPE

Looking ahead

As stores continue to come online and the program matures, Gausium will work closely with Auchan to expand coverage, refine cleaning workflows, and explore additional use cases - including extending autonomous cleaning into more zones of each store and integrating Gausium's broader product portfolio where appropriate. For the French grocery retail sector more broadly, the project signals a clear direction of travel: autonomous, AI-powered cleaning is moving from pilot to standard, and is increasingly seen as a core component of the modern in-store operating model.



About Gausium

Gausium is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions, with more than 6,500 customers across more than 70 countries and regions. Gausium's products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, a cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers one of the world's most comprehensive portfolios of commercial cleaning robots, empowering people to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.