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Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For June 5
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 5, Trend reports, citing the CBA.
The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.--
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