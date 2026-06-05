Two Brothers Shot Dead In Peshawar Father, Sibling Accused

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: An Afghan refugee in the Nasir Bagh area allegedly shot and killed two of his own sons with the help of his third son. Women and children were also present in the house at the time of the incident.

According to police, the double murder took place in Mohammad Amin Kalay, Regi Lalma. A case was registered on the complaint of Bilal, son of Abdullah, who told Nasir Bagh Police that his family belongs to Afghanistan. He stated that all family members were at home when his father, Abdullah, and his brother, Sikandar, opened fire.

As a result of the shooting, Noorullah and Bawar Khan, both sons of Abdullah, sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle but succumbed to their wounds.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest that an argument had erupted between the father and the deceased sons over an undisclosed matter, which later escalated into gunfire. Women and children present in the house were left terrified by the incident.

According to police, both the suspects and the victims worked as fruit vendors in the fruit market. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. Police have registered a case and launched efforts to arrest them.