Sonu Nigam Looks Back At His 'Beginning' With 'Bewafa Sanam' Flashback

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Known for giving out many chartbusters in a career spanning over three decades, singer Sonu Nigam on Friday revisited one of the earliest chapters of his career as he reminisced about the recording days of 'Mohabbat Ki Qeemat Ada Hum Karenge' from the 1993 film“Bewafa Sanam”.

Sonu shared a string of images from the recording of the number at the iconic Filmistan Studio Goregaon in Mumbai in 1993.

He wrote as the caption:“My beginning (1) | Mohabbat Ki Keemat Ada Hum Karenge - Bewafa Sanam | September, 1993 Filmistan Studio Goregaon..”

Sonu began his career in early 1990s. His first song for a film was "O Aasmanwale" from Aaja Meri Jaan in 1993. He gained recognition with TV serial song "Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye" from Talash and later for songs "Accha Sila Diya", "Sandese Aate Hai" and "Yeh Dil Deewana".

His album Deewana in 1999 became popular.

In a journey spanning over three decades, Sonu has recorded over 6,000 songs in more than 32 languages throughout his career. He has released a number of non-film albums and acted in some Hindi films. Sonu was feted with the Padma Shri in 2022. He has been nicknamed the "Modern Rafi" after his musical idol Mohammad Rafi.

He made his acting debut as an adult in 2002 with Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, a fantasy action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Kohli. The film stars Armaan Kohli, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Sonu Nigam, Aftab Shivdasani, Aditya Pancholi, Rambha and Sharad Kapoor.

Talking about Bewafa Sanam, the film is a musical thriller directed by Gulshan Kumar. It stars his younger brother Krishan Kumar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Aruna Irani, Beena Banerjee, Shakti Kapoor and Kiran Kumar.

The film follows Sundar, a famous cricketer, who is sent to prison under false charges. During his sentence, he learns that his fiancee, Sheetal, is going to marry another man and decides to kill her in a fit of rage.