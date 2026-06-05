India's No.3 Problem Unsolved Since Pujara Left, Give Next Man Longer Run, Says Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The number three batting position remains India's biggest concern heading into the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, with former national selector Devang Gandhi saying the slot has been unsettled since Cheteshwar Pujara's exit and urged the team management to give the next incumbent a longer run.

India's number three remains the most unsettled seat in its batting line-up in Tests. Since Cheteshwar Pujara's exit, seven batters have auditioned at one‐drop and none have nailed it down so far. Shubman Gill had the longest stint before shifting to number after taking over as captain.

Since then, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal have batted at number three. The 2-0 series loss to South Africa at home laid bare the chaos - Washington was thrust into the role on a raging turner at Eden Gardens, only to be dropped back down after India's collapse.

Sudharsan returned in Guwahati, but is yet to make the spot his. For the Test against Afghanistan, Sudharsan is again in the mix, though Padikkal's prolific domestic run also puts him firmly in contention.

"See, the number three spot has been a spot of bother. Nobody has settled in since Pujara left. So, that will be one area. India would like to also try out the youngsters. Even Kuldeep hasn't had a game for a long time. So, if Kuldeep comes into play, his form is going to be very crucial going into Sri Lanka.

"So, I think India will definitely keep those options in mind and then go ahead because this is also, I feel, a very good chance - we're playing in Chandigarh, and the wicket is going to be also good. I mean, India hasn't played a Test match for quite some time. So, before heading to Sri Lanka, I think this is the right time to get most of the players back in form and give them some game time," Gandhi said in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Friday.

On Sudarshan's prospects, Gandhi, who featured in four Tests and three ODIs for India, suggested the young left-handed batter may be left out after failing to make the most of his chances in Tests in England and at home, while backing an in-form Padikkal to get a fair run.

"See, in all fairness, Sai has had a fair run. I mean, he played in England and thereafter, he played in India as well. Unfortunately, he didn't grab those chances. So, I think he will probably have to sit out of this Test match. Padikkal has only played two Test matches wherein he got up to fifty once.

"I think whoever is playing should be given a fair run - give him at least four or five Test matches to prove himself. It's not an easy spot to bat, especially number three. It requires sound technique, and temperament. So, it's a very challenging position to bat at. Whoever they have identified, they need to give him a longer run," he added.

On the evolution of Shubman Gill after taking over as India's Test skipper last year, Gandhi was effusive in his praise. "See, there has been a steady growth as far as his captaincy is concerned. Since he took over as captain, we know how well he took to captaincy as a batter, right? Scoring 700 runs on his first tour of England. So, that was very good.

“I think that will help him a lot and over the years, if you even look at the way he was captaining in the IPL, there has been a steady progress. He lends that balance to them and he brings that calmness to the table which I think is very important. It's quite, in fact, heartening to see the way he has been evolving as a captain and also as a batsman."

The inclusion of left-arm spinners Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar in the Test squad has been a big talking point and Gandhi said all-round ability has become a key selection parameter, especially in planning for life beyond Ravindra Jadeja. "Yes, definitely and see, (Ravindra) Jadeja has served for a very long time. But if you look ahead, we definitely are looking for spinners.

“At the same time, it helps if you are able to bat. Then I think it lends a lot of balance to the side as you bat deep. Sometimes, it becomes very crucial if your bowlers are able to bat well and it's an added comfort.

On tall right-arm fast bowler Gurnoor Brar being included in the Test set-up ahead of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who picked 60 wickets in a victorious Ranji Trophy campaign, Gandhi said physical attributes and an 'X-factor' sometimes tipped the scales in a player's favour. At the same time, Gandhi felt Nabi would get his opportunities to play Tests through the India A route, especially with the side set to play two multi-day games in Galle, Sri Lanka.

"Sometimes there are certain players who can be fast-tracked if selectors feel that Gurnoor has a little bit of a spark. He has the height going for him. So that is why he may have been preferred over Auqib. But I'm sure, there are a lot of A series, as we know, and that he can be a part of that squad.

“Sometimes the selectors want to see again and have a closer look at how he bowls in the nets and all. So I'm sure he'll be groomed into the India A squad and he'll get his opportunities from there. But some players are fast-tracked while some people will have to take the staircase. Unfortunately, he's not being fast-tracked - so that's OK.

“I mean, I wouldn't worry overly. But it's not that the domestic performances are not rewarded - they are rewarded. But sometimes there are certain tough calls which selectors do take and we have to understand that," he added.

He further said a green wicket in Chandigarh could well give Brar his Test debut, and that the match would also help selectors assess him ahead of the New Zealand series. "It does - if as selectors you feel that he's got an x factor, right, then you may fast track him. You sometimes don't want to delay it.

“So I have a strong feeling that if the wicket is a little green, then he might make his debut because I think that will be a good way to prepare for the New Zealand series as well. It will give us some insight into how he's bowling in a Test match and if any areas need to be addressed.

“Between now and the New Zealand Test matches, he'll have enough time to work on those aspects of his bowling. So, I mean, there are certain attributes, but it's always the x-factor which sometimes weighs the decision-making," he added.

Brar, Dubey and Suthar have all come through the India A system before earning their maiden Test call-up, and Gandhi signed off by underlining the value of a steady feeder line that continues to supply players to the senior side.

"It's very heartening because whenever selectors go to the breadth of the country, watching all the domestic matches, and then you pick someone who goes on to play for India A and he does really well, it feels great. So, we have a very good system here in India where players go through the ranks of Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup.

"They keep performing, and then they graduate to India A, where they get this exposure of playing abroad on Test grounds against some very formidable opposition. So, that's a whole lot of process they go through. Then only, they are awarded a place in the Indian squad.

“So, it's a very systematic process and I think people need to just appreciate that and look at the kind of talent India has always thrown up, whether it is white ball cricket, and even red ball as well. It's a very good system that we have at the moment."