Yellow Alert In Delhi-NCR: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely Pleasant Weather Expected Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) for Friday. According to the department, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are likely throughout the day.

This weather activity is expected to affect road traffic, daily routines, and outdoor activities. However, the change in weather is also likely to provide relief from the scorching heat, with a drop in the maximum temperature.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature in the Delhi-NCR on Friday is expected to be 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius. The department has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall throughout the day.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very light to light rain during the morning, forenoon, and night hours on Friday. The department has warned that strong winds could lead to uprooted trees, damage to weak structures, and traffic disruptions. People have been advised to avoid standing in open areas or taking shelter under trees during inclement weather.

Thunderstorms and rain are also expected on June 6. The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 26 degrees Celsius. However, no specific weather warning has been issued for that day.

Weather conditions are expected to improve thereafter. The sky is likely to remain mainly clear on June 7, with maximum temperature reaching 39 degrees Celsius and minimum settling at 27 degrees Celsius.

On June 8, the maximum temperature is expected to be 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum 28 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain clear, and no warning has been issued.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast mainly clear skies on June 9 and June 10. The maximum temperature is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain around 28 degrees Celsius on both days. No weather warnings have been issued for this period.

According to the IMD, residents of the NCR may experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain, but these conditions are expected to bring much-needed relief from the intense heat.

The latest forecast suggests that the weather will remain relatively pleasant over the following days, with temperatures hovering around normal levels. Authorities and meteorological officials are closely monitoring the situation, and residents have been advised to stay updated on weather advisories.