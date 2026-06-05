Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 21: Suriya, Trisha Starrer Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Drop

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 21: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's action drama Karuppu is witnessing a gradual slowdown at the box office after an impressive theatrical run. Despite a noticeable dip in collections on Day 21

Karuppu earned Rs 90 lakh on its 21st day in theatres, registering a sharp decline from the Rs 1.55 crore collected on the previous day. The film's earnings came from 1,860 shows across India, reflecting a slowdown in footfalls as it entered the later stages of its theatrical run.

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With the latest figures added, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 218.89 crore, while its India net total stands at Rs 189.35 crore. Although daily numbers have softened, the film continues to add to its overall tally and remains one of the notable Tamil releases of the year.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Karuppu's earnings. On Day 21, it generated Rs 85 lakh, supported by an occupancy rate of around 16 percent across 1,665 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version contributed Rs 5 lakh from 195 shows.

Tamil Nadu continued to dominate the state-wise revenue chart with Rs 80 lakh in collections. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 10 lakh, while Karnataka and Kerala contributed Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively. Other regions generated a modest Rs 1 lakh.

Occupancy levels remained moderate throughout the day. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 14.63 percent, with night shows performing best at 17.31 percent. The Telugu version registered an overall occupancy of 10.20 percent, indicating a more limited audience turnout.

Despite the domestic slowdown, Karuppu continued to perform overseas, collecting an additional Rs 25 lakh on Day 21. This pushed its international gross total to Rs 79.50 crore.

Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 298.39 crore, putting it within touching distance of the coveted Rs 300 crore milestone. The film's third-week collection has also reached Rs 21.20 crore, highlighting its sustained presence at the box office.

Industry observers now expect Karuppu to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in the coming days before it reportedly makes its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video later this month.