Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Maintains Theatrical Run Despite Collection Drop

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja's action drama Blast has entered a steadier phase at the box office after a solid first week. While collections dipped on Day 8, the film continues to draw audiences, particularly in Tamil Nadu

After enjoying a strong opening week, Blast witnessed a decline in its daily earnings on the eighth day of release. The film collected Rs 2.03 crore on Friday, registering a drop of 26.2 percent from the previous day's Rs 2.75 crore.

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Despite the slowdown, the movie maintained a respectable presence across theatres with 2,255 shows running nationwide. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 29.63 crore, while the India net total has reached Rs 25.78 crore. The latest figures suggest the film is transitioning into a more stable phase after its initial momentum.

The Tamil version remained the backbone of Blast's box office performance, contributing Rs 2 crore out of the film's Day 8 earnings. In comparison, the Telugu version added Rs 3 lakh.

Tamil Nadu emerged as the strongest market, generating Rs 1.19 crore on Friday alone. Kerala also delivered a notable contribution of Rs 1 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 11 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brought in Rs 3 lakh, with the remaining regions contributing a modest amount.

The Tamil version also enjoyed stronger audience engagement, recording 25 percent occupancy across 2,044 shows, significantly outperforming the Telugu version's 12 percent occupancy across 211 shows.

Although overall collections declined, audience turnout improved as the day progressed. The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 21.15 percent on Day 8.

Morning shows opened at 14.08 percent occupancy before rising to 19.46 percent in the afternoon. Evening screenings attracted greater footfall with 23.15 percent occupancy, while night shows emerged as the best-performing slot at 27.92 percent.

Apart from its box office performance, Blast has earned praise for its action-packed narrative, emotional character arcs, and detailed storytelling. The film's blend of family drama, martial arts action, and strong performances has resonated with viewers, helping sustain interest even as collections begin to normalize.

With an overseas gross of Rs 7.30 crore, Blast has now amassed an impressive worldwide gross collection of Rs 36.93 crore and remains on course for a steady theatrical run in the coming days.