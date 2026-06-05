World Environment Day: PM Modi On India's Green Cover, Animal Protection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the environment and furthering sustainable growth on the occasion of World Environment Day. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the efforts taken by the Central government for ecological restoration and animal protection. "Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals," he said.

Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2026

Animal Conservation and Biodiversity

He further applauded the collective efforts of the people to improve the environment. PM Modi also mentioned the government's animal conservation efforts, which he said reflect its commitment to restoring wildlife and the ecosystem. "We in India are very proud of our biological diversity. Our diverse ecosystems support countless species and livelihoods. Our efforts in special recovery have also been noteworthy. Conservation efforts for the Great Indian Bustard, snow leopards, sloth bears and Cheetahs have given a glimpse of how sustained commitment can help restore wildlife and ecosystems," he said.

"Initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' have made significant contributions towards adding nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of forest every year," he added.

Amit Shah on Green Energy and Forest Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the people on the occasion, while highlighting PM Modi's push for green energy to promote sustainable growth. "Warm greetings to everyone on World Environment Day. Modi Ji made environmental protection a global movement by building the world's third-largest renewable energy capacity, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and powering millions of homes with solar power. Today, India leads the world as one of the top three nations in annual forest cover growth," he said.

About World Environment Day

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, serves as a vital global platform for promoting environmental awareness and action. It encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to address pressing ecological challenges, such as pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

(ANI)

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