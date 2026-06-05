Uzbekistan Imports Jump To $16.3 Billion In 4M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's imports rose 26.7% year-on-year to $16.36 billion in January-April 2026, driven by strong growth in purchases of machinery, industrial goods and chemicals.

The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan reveals that the structure of imports remained dominated by capital and industrial inputs, reflecting ongoing investment activity and demand for production-related equipment across the economy.

Machines and transport equipment accounted for the largest share of imports at 33.7%, followed by industrial goods at 15.3% and chemical products and related materials at 12.4%.

Imports of machinery and transport equipment increased to $5.51 billion, up from $4.27 billion a year earlier, underscoring continued investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and transport sectors.

Chemical imports rose to $2.50 billion, while industrial goods reached $2.50 billion, both posting steady growth compared with the same period in 2025.

--