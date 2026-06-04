Belinda Thompson

I have a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science, Master of Clinical Exercise Physiology (Rehabilitation), and a PhD in Exercise and Sport Science. I have worked as a research and education academic at Macquarie University since 2019.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.