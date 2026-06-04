Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Belinda Thompson

Belinda Thompson


2026-06-04 10:04:00
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer at the Australian Lymphoedema Education, Research and Treatment Centre, Macquarie University
Profile Articles

I have a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science, Master of Clinical Exercise Physiology (Rehabilitation), and a PhD in Exercise and Sport Science. I have worked as a research and education academic at Macquarie University since 2019.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer at the Australian Lymphoedema Education, Research and Treatment Centre, Macquarie University
Education
  • 2019 University of Newcastle, PhD Exercise and Sport Science

The Conversation

MENAFN04062026000199003603ID1111214487



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search