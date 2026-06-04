Dr Lori Ann Fisher Among Experts In Landmark Global Study On Chronic Kidney Disease

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is contributing to critical global research tackling chronic kidney disease (CKD); Dr Lori-Ann Fisher, a consultant Nephrologist, Intensivist, and Lecturer at the Epidemiology Research Unit of the Caribbean Institute for Health Research (CAIHR) at The UWI, is one of the international experts featured in a landmark series on the disease published in The Lancet.

Led by Dr Jennifer Lees of the University of Glasgow, the new landmark series of papers highlights CKD as a rapidly escalating global health crisis and calls for urgent improvements in early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

Dr Lees noted:“Chronic kidney disease remains one of the most concerning conditions currently impacting global health. The overriding message from our series of research papers is that there remains a pressing need for attention and resources to be focused on this condition.”

Chronic kidney disease is currently the ninth leading cause of death globally and affects an estimated 844 million people worldwide, with projections indicating it could become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040. Despite its scale, CKD remains significantly underdiagnosed, particularly in regions like the Caribbean where awareness and routine screening remain limited.

In the Caribbean, the burden is particularly concerning. Data from the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey indicate that an estimated 15 percent of Jamaicans are living with CKD, with many already at advanced or high‐risk stages of the disease.

Dr Fisher emphasised the importance of early detection in the regional context, saying:

“We now have accessible medications that treat kidney disease and reduce progression to kidney failure. In the Caribbean, where access to transplant and dialysis is limited, detecting kidney disease early is crucial to improve outcomes. Investment in strengthening healthcare systems to detect and treat kidney disease is paramount for the health of our nations.”

One of the greatest challenges is that CKD often progresses silently. In its early and moderate stages, individuals rarely experience symptoms, leading to significant underdiagnosis and delayed treatment. Symptoms may only appear in the most severe stages, often when dialysis or kidney transplantation becomes necessary.

The research underscores that early diagnosis-using simple, affordable urine and blood tests-is critical to improving outcomes. Despite this, such testing is not consistently implemented across healthcare systems.

Dr Fisher's involvement in this landmark publication reflects The UWI's ongoing commitment to addressing pressing regional and global health challenges through research and evidence‐based advocacy. She is a consultant nephrologist and intensivist with research expertise in chronic kidney disease epidemiology, sickle cell nephropathy, and lupus nephritis in the Caribbean, and has contributed significantly to understanding CKD prevalence and associated risk factors in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Dr Fisher currently serves as chair of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) North America and Caribbean Regional Board, strengthening the region's voice in global kidney health initiatives.

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