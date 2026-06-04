FIFA Bans Bottles At World Cup Stadiums

Visitors to FIFA World Cup matches in 2026 will be prohibited from bringing reusable water bottles into stadiums. This decision was made by FIFA as part of an updated Stadium Code of Conduct, AzerNEWS reports.

In addition to bottles, items such as mugs, metal cans, and other containers that could pose a safety risk if thrown will also be banned from stadiums.

FIFA emphasized that the main purpose of these restrictions is to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators.

“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff. These measures are intended to minimize the risk of injury,” the organization said in its statement.

The decision has raised concerns among fans, especially since temperatures during matches in some host cities are expected to reach 26–28°C. Many supporters are now questioning how access to drinking water will be managed inside the stadiums.

FIFA has assured the public that additional measures will be introduced to ensure spectator comfort, including adequate access to drinking water. It has also been stated that the price of bottled water inside stadiums will remain consistent with standard pricing at other events held in the same venues.

Interestingly, the 2026 World Cup will be the largest in the tournament's history. For the first time, 48 national teams will participate instead of 32, and the number of matches will increase from 64 to 104. The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19 across three host countries: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Another notable change is the expanded knockout stage, giving teams more opportunities to advance into the decisive rounds of the competition.