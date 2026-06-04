Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Wife, Then Himself In Mathura Over Dispute

A man allegedly shot himself after shooting his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Thursday night. As per SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh, the couple had been married for the past five years and were dealing with a matrimonial dispute. Forensic teams are conducting an examination of the crime scene, where it was found that the husband opened fire after arriving at the incident spot. The families of both deceased have been informed by the police, and further investigation is underway in the matter.

Police Statement on the Incident

"A shooting incident has come to light where a man named Mithun shot his wife, and then himself. The couple had been married 4-5 years ago and were reportedly dealing with a matrimonial dispute. Mithun arrived at the scene today and suddenly opened fire... Forensic examinations are being conducted... The families have been informed and are arriving at the scene. The woman had been staying there for the past 5-6 days, while Mithun arrived today. Further investigations are ongoing," said the police official.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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