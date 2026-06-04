India's Growth Model Balances Economy With Environment: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday underscored India's commitment to a development model that harmonises economic growth with environmental sustainability, citing significant strides in forest cover, biodiversity protection, and renewable energy over the past decade.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Yadav said initiatives such as solid waste management rules, environmental audits and afforestation programmes are aimed at improving the ease of living while ensuring sustainable development.

Development and Conservation Hand-in-Hand

Addressing concerns among young people about environmental protection, the minister said the country's tiger reserves, protected areas and conservation efforts have expanded significantly since 2014. He noted that several Indian biosphere reserves, including Agasthyamalai, Khangchendzonga, Panna and the Cold Desert region of Himachal Pradesh, have received international recognition, strengthening conservation awareness and public participation.

"Development and environmental protection must go together. Nature provides us clean air, water and resources, and it is our responsibility to preserve them for future generations," Yadav said.

Focus on Afforestation

The minister said public participation in tree plantation campaigns has increased considerably, citing examples of degraded land being transformed into green spaces through sustained afforestation efforts.

Responding to concerns over deforestation linked to infrastructure projects, Yadav said India's compensatory afforestation policy ensures that forest land diverted for development is offset through plantation activities. He asserted that forest and tree cover have continued to increase alongside economic growth and infrastructure expansion.

Push Towards a Circular Economy

Highlighting the government's push towards a circular economy, Yadav said India is promoting recycling, reuse and resource recovery through initiatives such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and urban mining. He said valuable materials embedded in waste streams can be recovered and reused, reducing pressure on natural resources.

Renewable Energy and Climate Leadership

On energy security and climate action, the minister said, "India has achieved significant growth in solar energy capacity and continues to invest in renewable sources, including solar, hydro and other green energy technologies". He also highlighted India's leadership in global climate initiatives through the International Solar Alliance.

Yadav reiterated India's position that developed nations must fulfil their climate finance commitments under international agreements. He said India has largely funded its adaptation and climate action programmes through domestic resources while continuing to advocate for greater support for developing countries.

Addressing Key Challenges

The minister identified air pollution, waste management and water conservation as key environmental challenges. He said improving air quality in 130 cities and strengthening urban waste management systems requires greater participation from local bodies and municipal administrations.

"Ecology and economy must move forward together," Yadav concluded. "Sustainable development can only be achieved through responsible consumption, resource efficiency, and greater public participation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)