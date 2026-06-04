Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff Celebrate 39 Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pics From Wedding Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary on the 5th of June.

The much in love couple, took to their respective social media accounts to wish each other and mark their special day.

Ayesha took to her to share a series of throwback photographs chronicling their journey together over the decades.

From their dating time to their wedding day, Ayesha shared a carousel post featuring it all.

Sharing the pictures, Ayesha wrote, "Happpppy Anniversary to the Rock in my life!!! @apnabhidu", followed by heart and flower emojis. Jackie responded to the post with a string of heart emoticons.

The pictures offered a glimpse into the couple's loving bond over the years.

A few pictures showed Jackie and Ayesha embracing during their younger years, while others captured moments from their traditional wedding ceremony. The carousel also included family portraits featuring their children, actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff.

Talking about Jackie and Ayesha's love story, it dates back to the 80s era. The doting husband has often spoken about being instantly smitten by Ayesha after first seeing her as a teenager.

For the uninitiated, the couple dated for several years before tying the knot in 1987.

The couple are parents to two children, Tiger Shroff, who has established himself as one of Bollywood's leading action stars, and Krishna Shroff, a fitness entrepreneur and social media personality.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff made his breakthrough with Subhash Ghai's 'Hero' in 1983 and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', 'Gardish', 'Rangeela', 'Mission Kashmir', 'Devdas', and numerous projects across Hindi and regional cinema.

Jackie Shroff was last seen in his recently released movie 'The Great Indian Superhero', which released on May 29 and opened to a positive response from audiences.

–IANS

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