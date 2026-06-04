Indonesia Strengthens Border Surveillance Against Evolving Drug Trafficking Methods

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, June 5 (IANS) Indonesian authorities have strengthened cross-border monitoring through enhanced data sharing and early detection measures at ports, airports and border crossings to counter increasingly sophisticated drug trafficking methods.

Abdul Kadir Karding, head of the Indonesian Quarantine Agency (Barantin), said Thursday in Jakarta that narcotics traffickers continue to adapt their methods, including exploiting border areas under quarantine supervision.

"Stronger cooperation between agencies is needed due to Indonesia's high volume of trade and goods movement through ports, airports and border crossings," Karding said.

He said Barantin has integrated its Best Trust monitoring system with the platform operated by the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), enabling real-time information exchange and faster detection of suspicious activities.

BNN Chief Commissioner Suyudi Ario Seto said traffickers are increasingly using new forms of narcotics, underscoring the need for closer inter-agency coordination.

"Today, the forms are not only solid substances, powders, pills and plants, but have also developed into liquid forms," he said.

Authorities said the strengthened surveillance measures are intended to curb drug trafficking while safeguarding national security and the smooth flow of trade, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on May 25, Indonesia's immigration authorities had established a systematic mechanism to prevent human trafficking across key stages of citizens' overseas travel, an official had said.

Director General of Immigration Hendarsam Marantoko had said at a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta that the mechanism covers pre-passport application procedures, passport applications, departures at immigration checkpoints, passport services abroad and the return of Indonesian citizens.

The preventive measures, he had said, were part of an action plan to prevent human trafficking and mitigate risks, with measures including mapping villages vulnerable to trafficking and conducting immigration law education and outreach programs.

He had added that the use of integrated border control and monitoring systems enabled real-time detection of high-risk individuals and monitoring of travel records at immigration checkpoints.