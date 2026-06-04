Uipath Gains Dubai Cloud Security Clearance Arabian Post

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UiPath has secured certification from the Dubai Electronic Security Center for its Automation Cloud Commercial UAE region, clearing a key compliance hurdle for wider deployment of its automation and artificial intelligence services across Dubai's government, semi-government and regulated enterprise sectors.

The certification places UiPath's UAE cloud operations under the DESC Cloud Service Provider Security Standard, a framework required for cloud providers serving Dubai government and semi-government entities. The approval strengthens the company's position in a market where public-sector technology adoption is increasingly tied to data sovereignty, cybersecurity controls and local regulatory assurance.

UiPath said the certification covers its automation and AI services, allowing organisations to use its platform for agentic automation, intelligent document processing, orchestration, testing and workflow management within a compliant cloud environment. The clearance is particularly significant for entities that had been constrained from using global cloud-based automation services because of local security and residency requirements.

DESC operates under the Digital Dubai Authority and plays a central role in setting cybersecurity requirements for public digital infrastructure in the emirate. Its Cloud Service Provider Security Standard draws on international frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 27002, ISO 27017 and the Cloud Security Alliance's controls matrix, while adding requirements designed for Dubai's regulatory environment. Providers certified under the framework are subject to ongoing surveillance and periodic re-certification.

The approval comes as Dubai and the wider UAE accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, automation and cloud infrastructure across government services, finance, logistics, aviation, energy and healthcare. Public entities and large enterprises have been under pressure to modernise legacy processes while ensuring that sensitive operational and citizen data remains protected under local governance rules.

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UiPath's certification gives the company a stronger route into public-sector procurement and large private-sector transformation programmes. It also gives government entities a clearer compliance basis for using cloud automation tools at scale, rather than relying only on on-premise deployments or fragmented internal systems.

The company launched its Automation Cloud in the UAE in October 2025, integrated with Microsoft Azure, to support local data residency and lower-latency access for customers in the region. The platform allows organisations to manage automation workflows, AI agents, software robots, process orchestration and data integrations from a centralised cloud environment.

UiPath has been shifting its positioning from robotic process automation to broader agentic business orchestration, a market segment focused on combining AI agents, software robots and human oversight to manage more complex enterprise workflows. The model is gaining traction as companies seek measurable returns from generative AI beyond chat interfaces and experimental pilots.