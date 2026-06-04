Switzerland Reaffirms Support For Francophonie On 30Th Anniversary

During the meeting, the two ministers emphasised the need to support an organisation that is“useful and effective”. On the sidelines of the celebrations, they talked of their shared interest in maintaining an organisation that is effective, relevant and useful to its 90 member states and governments.

In her speech, Baume-Schneider stated that for Switzerland, the Francophonie constitutes a privileged platform for dialogue and influence.“For the Francophonie, Switzerland brings its unique experience in federalism, linguistic co-existence, mediation and the search for consensus.” According to her, the French language is a“vehicle for dialogue between peoples, cultures and continents”.

This content was published on Nov 25, 2025 Although Switzerland has four national languages, bilingual teaching is not widespread – even in bilingual cantons.