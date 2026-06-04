Malviya Nagar Fire: Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj Remanded To Custody

In the wake of the devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Oday Hatim Mohammed, Charge d'Affaires and Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq, expressed his profound dismay over the tragedy. Speaking to reporters, Mohammed stated, "Oh, it's a very tragic accident. I am praying for all the injured ones to get well soon, Inshallah, and asking Allah's mercy for the lost one".

Hotel Co-owner Remanded to Custody

Meanwhile, Saket Court on Thursday remanded Lavkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, to four days of police custody in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident that claimed 21 lives at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi. The accused was produced before Judge Bhanu Pratap Singh at the Saket Court complex following his arrest by Delhi Police a day earlier in connection with the fatal fire. The court granted police custody to facilitate further investigation into the incident, which is among the deadliest fire tragedies reported in the national capital in recent years.

Charges Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The police booked hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326 (G) (mischief by fire), Section 324 (5) (mischief by damaging large-scale property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligence with fire).

Investigation Uncovers Major Safety Lapses

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's densely populated Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, and injuring several others. During the course of the investigation, authorities allegedly uncovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure. According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building were completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape. Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. It reportedly took rescue teams nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were subsequently rescued.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)