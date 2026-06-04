Indonesia Open: Hari-Arjun Upset Malaysians To Enter Quarterfinals

India's men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun upset a higher-ranked Malaysian duo, Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing, from a game down to reach their first-ever BWF World Tour Super 1000 quarterfinals in the ongoing Indonesia Open at Jakarta.

Hari & Arjun defeated the Malaysian duo 16-21, 21-15, 21-19, who defeated India's Satwik-Chirag at the All England 2026 in the opening round, according to a press release. While the opening game wasn't in the Indian's favour, they bounced back in the second from mid-game to force a decider. Though trailing the final game until 16-17, they regained hold, eventually sealing the victory at 48 minutes. They next face seventh seed Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia.

The Indian pair, currently ranked at world no 30, gained spotlight earlier this year when they defeated former World No. 6 and World Championship medalists Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia at the India Open and were part of the bronze medal-winning Thomas Cup team 2026.

Other Indian Results

Earlier, PV Sindhu lost to An Se Young 17-21, 15-21 in women's singles, while Ayush Shetty exited against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-16, 13-21, 14-21 in men's singles.

Satwik-Chirag Withdraw From Indonesia Open

Earlier on Wednesday, India's Indonesia Open campaign took a major hit as the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew from the tournament owing to the former's injury. Notably, the Indian duo retired from their men's doubles first-round match against Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing on Wednesday.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that Satwiksairaj and Chirag have withdrawn from the Indonesia Open 2026 due to Satwik's injury.

The statement further noted that the pair will now focus on recovery and rehabilitation ahead of upcoming tournaments, with the association wishing the shuttler a speedy recovery. "Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the POLYTRON Indonesia Open 2026 due to the former's injury. The pair will now focus on recovery and rehabilitation as they prepare for the important tournaments ahead. We wish Satwik a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing the duo back on court soon," read the BAI statement. (ANI)

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