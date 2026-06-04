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Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.: Announced that priority drill targets have been selected for the upcoming exploration program at the Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects, located near Uranium City in northern Saskatchewan. The upcoming program is expected to consist of approximately 5,000 metres of drilling to test up to 25 priority targets across the Projects. The targets include both follow-up opportunities near previous uranium results and first-pass tests of newly defined targets along more than 60 kilometres of prospective electromagnetic conductor packages on the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. shares O are trading unchanged at $0.24.
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