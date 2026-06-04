Baku Hosts Next Meeting Of OTS Council Of Central Banks (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next meeting of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the Organization of Turkic States OTS) is being held in Baku today, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We are very pleased to welcome the heads of the central banks of the brotherly countries and the Secretary General of the Turkic States Organization in Baku.

At a time when cooperation between the Turkic states has entered a new stage, strengthening dialogue and exchange of experience between the institutions we lead is of particular importance.

We believe that this meeting will be the next important page in the Council's activities and will make a significant contribution to the formation of a more integrated, innovative, and sustainable financial ecosystem in our region," the CBA chairman said.

In connection with the meeting, the leadership of the central banks of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, which are members of the Council, as well as the central banks of Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which are observers, are visiting Azerbaijan. The OTS Secretary General is also expected to participate in the meeting.

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