WATCH: Man Cooks Eggs Under 44°C Sunlight In Odisha Summer Heat, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A viral video from Odisha has caught widespread attention online after showing what appears to be eggs being cooked using direct sunlight. The clip, reportedly filmed in Sambalpur during extreme summer heat, has left social media users amused, curious, and divided over its authenticity.

Eggs Cooked Under Scorching Sunlight

In the video, a man is seen standing on a terrace during peak afternoon heat, reportedly when temperatures crossed 44°C in the region. He places a pan directly under the sun and pours oil into it, seemingly testing the intensity of the heat.

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A post shared by Sambalpuria Foodie Som‍ is_)

He then cracks eggs into a glass, whisks them, and pours the mixture into the heated pan. Within moments, the edges of the mixture appear to firm up, giving the impression that the omelette is being cooked without any flame. The post, shared on Instagram by user is_, was captioned“Sambalpur At 44 degrees,” highlighting the extreme weather conditions.

Social Media Users React With Humor and Doubt

As the video went viral, it quickly triggered a wave of mixed reactions. Some users were entertained by the unusual experiment, joking about the extreme heat conditions. Comments like“Omelette is okay, I was thinking you might get fried” and“Kolkata mein omelette overcooked ho jaata” added a humorous touch to the discussion.

However, several viewers questioned whether the experiment was genuine. Some pointed out that the pan may have been preheated before the recording, while others doubted whether sunlight alone could realistically cook eggs in such a short time.

Debate Over Extreme Heat Claims

While a section of users appreciated the video as a creative way to showcase rising temperatures, others viewed it with scepticism. A few even called it a symbolic demonstration rather than a scientific one, sparking debate over how extreme heat is represented on social media.

Regardless of its authenticity, the clip has successfully drawn attention to the intense summer conditions in parts of Odisha, where heatwaves continue to affect daily life.