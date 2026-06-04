ALSTOM S.A: 9 July 2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability Of The Preparatory Documents

The Meeting will be broadcasted live and in full on the Company's website ( ). This broadcast will also be available on the Company's website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting's approval and the main details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 1st June 2026 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°65.

The convening notice will be published in the BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 22 June 2026.

These notices, the Meeting Brochure as well as the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 22-10-23 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website ( ).

Shareholders are also invited to regularly consult the area dedicated to the Meeting on the Company's website ( ).