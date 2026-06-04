ALSTOM S.A: 9 July 2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability Of The Preparatory Documents
|About Alstom
| Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions.
With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.
For more information, please visit
|Contacts
| Press:
Charles-Etienne LEBATARD – T: +33 (0) 7 63 43 68 60
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Philippe MOLITOR – T +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79
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Investor Relations:
Cyril GUERIN – T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
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Guillaume GAUVILLE – T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
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Jalal DAHMANE – T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
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Attachment
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20260604_PR_AGM_Preparatory_documents_EN
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