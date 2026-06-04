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Argentina Leads All World Cup Shootouts
(MENAFN) Argentina stands unrivaled in FIFA World Cup penalty shootout history, having contested more spot-kick deciders than any other nation — winning six of seven — a record forged across three decades of high-stakes football.
The Albiceleste's shootout saga began at Italy 1990, where they edged Yugoslavia 3-2 from the spot in a goalless quarterfinal, then toppled the host nation in a dramatic 4-3 semifinal penalty victory after a 1-1 stalemate.
Eight years later at France 1998, Argentina dismantled England 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 round-of-16 draw — one of the tournament's most iconic confrontations. The streak continued at Brazil 2014, where Argentina shut out the Netherlands 4-2 in a scoreless semifinal shootout to advance to the final.
Their crowning shootout chapter unfolded at Qatar 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a tense quarterfinal after a 2-2 draw, then — in the most watched penalty shootout in World Cup history — toppled defending champions France 4-2 in the final following a breathtaking 3-3 draw to clinch the title.
The sole blemish on Argentina's record came at Germany 2006, where the host nation eliminated them 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw.
Germany and Croatia boast the tournament's perfect shootout records, each winning all four of their appearances. Germany eliminated France in the 1982 semifinals, Mexico in 1986, England in 1990, and Argentina in 2006. Croatia, meanwhile, strung together four consecutive shootout victories — past Denmark and host Russia in 2018, then Japan and Brazil in 2022.
Brazil has claimed three of five World Cup shootouts, while France trails at two wins and three losses. Spain, England, Italy, and the Netherlands have each converted just one of four shootout appearances.
A total of 35 World Cup matches have been resolved from twelve yards, five of them at Qatar 2022 alone — two of which belonged to Argentina on its trophy-winning run.
Ten nations — Yugoslavia, Ghana, Switzerland, Chile, Greece, Colombia, Denmark, Japan, Romania, and Mexico — have yet to win a single World Cup penalty shootout.
The Albiceleste's shootout saga began at Italy 1990, where they edged Yugoslavia 3-2 from the spot in a goalless quarterfinal, then toppled the host nation in a dramatic 4-3 semifinal penalty victory after a 1-1 stalemate.
Eight years later at France 1998, Argentina dismantled England 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 round-of-16 draw — one of the tournament's most iconic confrontations. The streak continued at Brazil 2014, where Argentina shut out the Netherlands 4-2 in a scoreless semifinal shootout to advance to the final.
Their crowning shootout chapter unfolded at Qatar 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a tense quarterfinal after a 2-2 draw, then — in the most watched penalty shootout in World Cup history — toppled defending champions France 4-2 in the final following a breathtaking 3-3 draw to clinch the title.
The sole blemish on Argentina's record came at Germany 2006, where the host nation eliminated them 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw.
Germany and Croatia boast the tournament's perfect shootout records, each winning all four of their appearances. Germany eliminated France in the 1982 semifinals, Mexico in 1986, England in 1990, and Argentina in 2006. Croatia, meanwhile, strung together four consecutive shootout victories — past Denmark and host Russia in 2018, then Japan and Brazil in 2022.
Brazil has claimed three of five World Cup shootouts, while France trails at two wins and three losses. Spain, England, Italy, and the Netherlands have each converted just one of four shootout appearances.
A total of 35 World Cup matches have been resolved from twelve yards, five of them at Qatar 2022 alone — two of which belonged to Argentina on its trophy-winning run.
Ten nations — Yugoslavia, Ghana, Switzerland, Chile, Greece, Colombia, Denmark, Japan, Romania, and Mexico — have yet to win a single World Cup penalty shootout.
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