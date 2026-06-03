PM Madbouly Reviews Efforts To Maximize Utilization Of Military Production Companies

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting Wednesday at the Government Headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to review ongoing efforts to maximize the utilization of companies and factories affiliated with the Ministry of Military Production.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif, and Minister of State for Military Production Salah Gomblat.

Opening the session, Madbouly reaffirmed the state's strong focus on industrial development, stressing the importance of providing incentives and facilitation measures to support the sector's growth. He emphasized that industry plays a vital role in achieving Egypt's economic and social objectives and highlighted the government's commitment to localizing production across multiple fields to meet national needs.

Madbouly underscored directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to strengthen companies affiliated with the Ministry of Military Production, particularly in civilian industries. He stressed the importance of leveraging their advanced manufacturing capabilities and coordinating with relevant ministries to ensure their resources are fully utilized in meeting national requirements.

During the meeting, Minister Gomblat reviewed the technical, technological, and manufacturing capacities of the ministry's companies and factories, along with modernization plans for production lines, especially those serving civilian sectors. He noted ongoing cooperation with ministries, universities, and research centers to enhance efficiency and adopt modern technologies.

Gomblat highlighted that military production factories are already manufacturing products such as solar panels, with efforts underway to expand their use in government projects. He also pointed to initiatives aimed at attracting local and foreign investment, strengthening private sector partnerships, and building strategic collaborations with major international companies.

These efforts, he explained, aim to modernize production lines, diversify outputs, support industry localization, and open new export markets through enhanced promotion and marketing of manufactured goods.