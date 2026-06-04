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Iran Claims Strike on US Destroyer in Gulf of Oman, US Denies Incident
(MENAFN) Iran’s Navy said Wednesday that it targeted a U.S. destroyer in the Gulf of Oman, describing it as a command-and-control hub involved in what it called American attacks on Iranian commercial shipping, according to reports.
In a statement from its public relations office, the Iranian Navy said the action followed alleged U.S. “aggressive actions,” violations of maritime rules in the Strait of Hormuz, and attacks on Iranian commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman.
The statement claimed Iranian forces identified a U.S. destroyer attempting to approach Iranian territorial waters and struck what it described as the ship’s operational command center.
“The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the command-and-control center of these hostile actions, stationed aboard a US destroyer,” the statement said.
Iranian naval officials also said they are continuing to monitor what they described as “US-Zionist” activity in the region and warned of possible further responses.
However, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected the claim, saying no such attack occurred.
"Iran is lying. U.S. military assets at sea continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded," CENTCOM said on the social media platform X.
In a statement from its public relations office, the Iranian Navy said the action followed alleged U.S. “aggressive actions,” violations of maritime rules in the Strait of Hormuz, and attacks on Iranian commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman.
The statement claimed Iranian forces identified a U.S. destroyer attempting to approach Iranian territorial waters and struck what it described as the ship’s operational command center.
“The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the command-and-control center of these hostile actions, stationed aboard a US destroyer,” the statement said.
Iranian naval officials also said they are continuing to monitor what they described as “US-Zionist” activity in the region and warned of possible further responses.
However, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected the claim, saying no such attack occurred.
"Iran is lying. U.S. military assets at sea continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded," CENTCOM said on the social media platform X.
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