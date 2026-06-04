Kangana Ranaut Mourns Pahlaj Nihalani's Demise, Remembers His Legacy

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut remembered veteran filmmaker and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani following his demise on June 4. He was 76. Kangana took to her X account to pay tribute to Nihalani and remembered his long association with Indian cinema. Calling him a producer who supported several artists and remained committed to the film industry for decades, she said his contribution would always be remembered.

Sharing her condolences, Kangana wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," she added.

Take a look Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My... - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 4, 2026

Pahlaj Nihalani's career and legacy

Pahlaj Nihalani was a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He began his journey as a producer in the early 1980s with 'Haathkadi' in 1982, followed by 'Aandhi-Toofan' in 1985. Over the years, he produced several films, including 'Gunahon Ka Faisla', 'Paap Ki Duniya', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Aankhen'. Among them, Aankhen emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the 1990s.

Apart from producing films, Nihalani also served as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In later years, he backed the 2017 film 'Julie 2'.

His passing has left many members of the film fraternity saddened, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the industry. (ANI)

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