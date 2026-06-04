Kyrgyzstan Highlights Role Of Industry In Economic Growth
Kasymaliev made the remarks during a visit to the first international Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo exhibition being held in Bishkek.
During the visit, he reviewed exhibits presented by domestic and foreign companies, including industrial products, innovative technologies and investment projects across various sectors of the economy.
Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of state support for domestic manufacturers, the introduction of modern technologies and the expansion of industrial production to strengthen the country's economic development.--
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