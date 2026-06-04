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Germany Calls UN Security Council Loss ‘Real Disappointment’

Germany Calls UN Security Council Loss ‘Real Disappointment’


2026-06-04 04:08:07
(MENAFN) Germany has described its unsuccessful bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council as a “real disappointment,” according to Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday.

“It’s a bitter defeat. I have said so in advance, this is an intense competition. This would be a close race. Germany entered late, meaning we were at a disadvantage from the start. And we see that today clearly, it was not possible to make up for lost ground,” he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

Wadephul suggested that Germany’s positions on the war in Ukraine and the conflict involving Israel may have influenced the outcome and contributed to its failure to secure enough support.

Despite the setback, he said Germany would continue to promote global peace and security even without a seat on the Council.

“We remain committed to our principles: Peace, human rights and development require a strong UN, especially in times of massive geopolitical disruptions,” he said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz also acknowledged that Germany had not achieved its “goal” of winning a place on the UN Security Council.

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