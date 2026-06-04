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Trump Is Set to Attend NATO Summit in Turkey—Rubio

Trump Is Set to Attend NATO Summit in Turkey—Rubio


2026-06-04 04:04:06
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit of heads of state in Ankara in July, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio described the gathering as potentially the “most important meeting” in the history of the alliance, saying major issues within NATO need to be “cleared up and fixed.”

“The United States is still in the NATO alliance, and we'll be there," he told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He added that while Washington remains committed to the bloc, it believes “significant changes” are necessary, with discussions set for the July 7–8 summit in the Turkish capital.

Rubio also reiterated long-standing US concerns over burden-sharing, arguing that many Western European countries have underinvested in defense for decades while relying on US security guarantees to sustain extensive social welfare systems.

“The US has global obligations, and while we have vast resources, we do not have unlimited resources,” he said.

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