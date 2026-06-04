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Germany Loses Un Security Council Bid Amid Israel Policy Backlash
(MENAFN) Germany failed to secure a nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council on Wednesday, marking an unusual diplomatic setback that analysts linked to global criticism of Berlin’s strong support for Israel.
In the first round of voting at the UN General Assembly, Germany finished behind Portugal and Austria, missing out on one of the two seats allocated to the Western Europe and Others Group for the 2027–2028 term.
Germany received 104 votes, falling short of the two-thirds majority threshold of 127 needed for election. Portugal led the vote with 134, followed closely by Austria with 131, according to the results.
It is the first time Germany has failed in its bid to join the UN’s most powerful body.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government had actively campaigned for the seat, pledging to promote international law and strengthen the UN’s role in maintaining global peace and stability.
However, the campaign faced growing resistance from some member states. Diplomats and observers had warned ahead of the vote that Germany’s firm backing of Israel, along with its reluctance to adopt a more critical position on the Gaza conflict, could negatively affect its support among UN members.
In the first round of voting at the UN General Assembly, Germany finished behind Portugal and Austria, missing out on one of the two seats allocated to the Western Europe and Others Group for the 2027–2028 term.
Germany received 104 votes, falling short of the two-thirds majority threshold of 127 needed for election. Portugal led the vote with 134, followed closely by Austria with 131, according to the results.
It is the first time Germany has failed in its bid to join the UN’s most powerful body.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government had actively campaigned for the seat, pledging to promote international law and strengthen the UN’s role in maintaining global peace and stability.
However, the campaign faced growing resistance from some member states. Diplomats and observers had warned ahead of the vote that Germany’s firm backing of Israel, along with its reluctance to adopt a more critical position on the Gaza conflict, could negatively affect its support among UN members.
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